Hirokazu Kore-eda Reveals Next Film, ‘Monster,’ for 2023 Release

Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda has been keeping busy. After competing in Cannes this year with his acclaimed Korean feature Broker and recently wrapping his first series for Netflix, The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko Housei , the director revealed in Tokyo Friday that he’s already shot his next Japanese film, titled Monster .

Currently in post-production, Monster will release in Japan on June 2, 2023. The release date sets the film up for a potential world premiere in May at Cannes, where Kore-eda is a regular.

Monster will be the first movie directed by Kore-eda that he didn’t also write himself. Monster (titled Kaibutsu in Japanese) is scripted by Yuji Sakamoto, the writer of such Japanese series hits, Mother , Woman and Matrimonial Chaos.

The movie also is Kore-eda’s first Japanese film since he won the Cannes Palme d’Or in 2018 with Shoplifters . It follows the director’s French film The Truth , which opened the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and his Korean title Broker , released earlier this year.

Prolific writer-director Genki Kawamura, whose directorial effort A Hundred Flowers recently won best director at the San Sebastián festival, is attached to Monster as its lead producer. Also a best-selling author, Kawamura is known for producing Japanese dramas, such as Confessions and Villain , as well as anime megahits like Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name and Suzume . Monster will mark the second time he has teamed with Kore-eda, having recently produced the auteur’s forthcoming first Netflix series, The Makanai , which is due for release early next year.

Cast and story details for Monster are being kept under wraps. Tokyo-based studios Gaga and Toho will co-release the film in Japan.