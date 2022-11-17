ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Nike’s Theft Problem Is So Bad That One Store’s Been Closed for Weeks

By Alexandra Harrell
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWzPo_0jEw4g9f00

Nike’s theft problem keeps getting worse.

Nike’s first factory store, which opened in 1984 on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Portland, has been closed for weeks following a rash of thefts, local outlet KGW reported. The Nike Community store has had its doors shuttered since late October, with no signs of opening anytime soon. The Nike website has shown the store as “closed for the next 7 days” for at least three weeks.

A KGW analysis of citywide crime data found that, since 2019, the Nike Community store had reported 437 shoplifting cases to police. KGW reported that crime has always been an issue at the Community store, given its location, but shoplifting has recently risen to new levels.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association and Buy Safe America Coalition found that as much as $68.9 billion worth of products were stolen from retailers in 2019, pre-COVID.

“Organized retail crime [ORC] is more than petty shoplifting, and the economic impact has become alarming,” said Michael Hanson, senior executive vice president of public affairs for the Retail Industry Leaders Association. “Professional thieves and organized criminal rings are building a business model by stealing and reselling products, increasingly online thru [sic] marketplace platforms like Amazon or Facebook.”

A recently released National Retail Security Survey by the NRF showed that the total shrink in 2021 reported by retailers is now almost at $100 billion problem. In 2021, respondents saw a 27 percent increase in ORC incidents, and eight in 10 reported a rise in violence and aggression associated with ORC incidents. The pandemic just worsened, with 72 percent of surveyed responders stating that shoplifting has risen.

Nike-specific theft across the country has become an unsettling trend amid rising “smash-and-grab” robberies.

Thieves in Forth Worth, Texas, stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a footwear shop earlier this month, though the owner threw thieves for a loop by only keeping one shoe in the display box. In October, a Detroit-area FedEx driver was caught with $96,000 of merchandise he was to deliver to various Foot Locker stores, with Nike shoe boxes making up much of his stockpile. After Memphis looters copped $800,000 worth of Nike clothes and shoes from the company’s rail-adjacent distribution center, StockX had to pause sales of unreleased Air Jordans that may have been taken during the September raid. Over the summer, a Lasership warehouse manager was charged with felony larceny by the employee after stealing Nike sneakers from its Charlotte, N.C. facility.

Partially in response to the growing ORC, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces ( INFORM ) Consumers Act. INFORM aims to help to provide additional information to consumers and provide law enforcement with the vital enforcement tools needed to go after high-volume third-party criminal sellers who offload stolen merchandise across e-commerce marketplaces.

“We were pleased to see the House pass the INFORM Consumers Act, an important first step in the effort to keep counterfeits off of popular marketplaces and out of consumers homes,” Steve Lamar, AAFA president and CEO, said. “The United States must lead in efforts to eradicate illicit and counterfeit items that are flourishing. This means the Senate now needs to take up and pass this measure and both chambers need to pass the complementary SHOP SAFE Act. Both measures are needed to keep dangerous products from multiplying online during this holiday shopping season.”

The National Retail Federation, Washington, D.C.-based trade group, also voiced its support for the forward momentum on the crime-targeting bill.

“There is no place for crime targeting retailers in American communities,” senior vice president of government relations David French said in a statement. “Organized retail crime (ORC) is a multibillion-dollar problem where criminal enterprises plan, organize and execute large-scale thefts from retailers to sell illegally obtained goods for financial gain. These brazen crimes are not only dangerous but also impact retailers with significant financial losses and disruptions to business operations.”

Nike did not immediately respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for comment.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Imelda’s Shoes Is Closing After 29 Years

It’s official: After 29 years in business, Imelda’s Shoes is closing up shop. The pioneering independent shoe store comprises three adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard: an apparel store, a women’s shoe and accessory store, and a men’s store, Louie’s. “My decision to close wasn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

ARDENT GOURMET: Review of Taste of Sichuan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Trips to the valley are often accompanied by a stop for particular foodie treats. The Ardent Gourmet introduces us to a great option, conveniently just off Hwy. 26 at the Cornell/Bethany Blvd. exit. Enjoy the Ardent Gourmet’s excursion through a variety of dishes. It is a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland area modeled homeless plan on LA's; here are 6 takeaways

A new ECONorthwest study says the Los Angeles plan isn't passing muster with residents there. A newly released study questions whether Metro's supportive services measure will significantly reduce the number of homeless people living on the streets and in shelters. The ECONorthwest study examines the effectiveness of an earlier measure in Los Angeles County that served as a model for the Metro measure, which was approved by voters on May 2020. Both measures are raising hundreds of millions of dollars every year that are being spent to prevent homelessness, pay to house the homeless, and provide supportive service to help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
focushillsboro.com

An Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote

Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy