Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
Idaho college murders - updates: Moscow police deny victims were gagged as ‘mess’ of evidence revealed
Investigators have confirmed that the mystery 911 call alerting police to the four murdered University of Idaho students was not made by their killer.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in the early hours of 13 November.Hours later, police responded to a 911 call for an “unconscious individual” and found the victims dead on the second and third floors.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified. On Sunday, police admitted that they have...
JESSE WATTERS: Students may not feel safe enough to come back until the University of Idaho killer is found
Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals what police have found so far on the murder of four University of Idaho students as information continues to unfold and questions still remain unanswered on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts after he helped disarm the attacker
2 patrons confront the suspect who opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado
Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are investigating why a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday night. Five people were killed; 25 others were hurt in the attack at Club Q before patrons subdued that gunman. MARTÍNEZ: Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce is here to catch us up...
Colorado Springs is mourning after a shooting at an LGBTQ club killed 5 people
Mourners, including many in the LGBTQ community, gathered at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs last night to hear words of sorrow, remembrance and strength. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CAROLYN CATHEY: Club Q has been around for 21 years. They were a haven and are still a haven...
Morning news brief
Police investigate motive in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. COP27 closes with one deal to help developing countries but fails to reach one on limiting emissions. Team USA seeks redemption in World Cup.
Tom Horne returns as AZ School Superintendent
A familiar face is returning as Arizona School Superintendent. Voters returned Tom Horne to the job he held from 2003 to 2011. Horne says he’ll work to boost student achievement.
In a win for local tribes, major dams along the Klamath River in Oregon will be removed
After nearly two decades of negotiation, the country's largest dam removal project is finally ready to go. Late last week, federal regulators gave the final approval to remove four hydroelectric dams from the Klamath River in southern Oregon and northern California. Cassandra Profita from Oregon Public Broadcasting has this report.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.
