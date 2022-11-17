Read full article on original website
FMCSA shuts down 2 related Texas carriers
A Houston-based trucking company that was put out of business for safety violations but reportedly tried resurrecting itself under a different name has been ordered to cease operating, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced. The FMCSA on Thursday shut down both Pac Express LLC and Texas Interstate Express LLC...
2 unions split votes on rail labor agreement
The two remaining railroad unions to vote on whether to ratify their labor agreements have split their votes, increasing the possibility that a rail strike could occur in December. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and yardmasters with the Transportation Division of the International Association of...
GAO to Congress: It’s time to standardize e-commerce sales taxes
Consumers are used to paying sales taxes in their local stores. Within the past few years, many started paying taxes on items bought online as well. The collection of sales tax on e-commerce purchases is referred to “economic nexus.” According to payment firm Stripe, the term economic nexus “refers to a business presence in a US state that makes an out-of-state seller liable to collect sales tax there once a set level of transactions or sales activity is met.”
Smooth US-Mexico cross-border shipping made possible with right partner
After the supply chain disruptions the world has experienced over the last few years, a greater number of U.S.-based businesses are finding it more appealing to move manufacturing hubs closer to home to shorten and strengthen their supply chains. With nearshoring will come an increased need to transport goods across the border as efficiently as possible.
The value of driver training doesn’t stop at hire date
Truck driver recruiting and retention have come into sharper focus in the last few years thanks to the supply chain disruptions the global economy has faced. At its recent management conference, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said that despite rising pay, the industry is still facing a shortfall of about 78,000 drivers. That could jump to 160,000 by 2031, the ATA said.
