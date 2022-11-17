ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap

We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid

There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly two weeks after the midterm elections. But the numbers in the House and Senate are essentially holding steady. We're joined now by NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Good morning. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
Oil and gas companies' participation in climate conferences may be doing more harm than good

The U.N. climate conference in Egypt that wraps up this weekend has been full of commitments by countries to reduce carbon emissions. And, for the most part, that means relying more on renewable energy, less on fossil fuels. As NPR's Ruth Sherlock found when she went there, these efforts were met with some resistance, and not least perhaps because of who was at the conference.
Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?

It is one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
Week in politics: Pelosi steps down; Trump announces 2024 presidential run

Most of the midterm elections have been called, and we do know congressional leadership will be different. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: My colleagues, I stand before you as speaker of the House, as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a devout Catholic, a proud Democrat and a patriotic American, a citizen of the greatest republic in the history of the world.
After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security

This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11 attacks to protect the country against further acts of foreign terrorism. But now there are growing questions about whether DHS is keeping up with evolving threats to the homeland. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent, Odette Yousef, joins us now.
Ukraine hit with onslaught of air strikes even Russian troops retreat on the ground

Scott Simon speak with New Yorker magazine staff writer Masha Gessen about Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian cities and the possibility of a nuclear attack. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Dave Blanchard

Librarians worry e-book pricing might affect people's ability to borrow books. Local libraries are paying a lot more for e-books than they would for physical books. Librarians worry this hike in pricing might affect people's ability to borrow the books they want to read. The U.S. mint is rethinking nearly...
Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes

With the price of a typical Thanksgiving meal up 40% over the last two years, NPR's business desk finds inflation-friendly substitutes for traditional dishes. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Music Moment: 'One Zan' is inspired by the women's rights movement in Iran

Last September, a young woman named Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody in Iran after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code. Ever since, Iranians have been filling the streets in protest. Now those voices are being heard through art. A new project called Zan Z (ph) - Zan meaning women and Z meaning Generation Z - is bringing together writers, artists and musicians from around the world to help amplify the movement in Iran. Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci is one of the artists taking part in the project, and she's written an original song she says honors Amini and the strength of Iranian women.
TheConversationAU

How satellites, radar and drones are tracking meteorites and aiding Earth's asteroid defence

On July 31 2013 a constellation of US defence satellites saw a streak of light over South Australia as a rock from outer space burned through Earth’s atmosphere on its way to crash into the ground below. The impact created an explosion equivalent to about 220 tonnes of TNT. More than 1,500km away, in Tasmania, the bang was heard by detectors normally used to listen for extremely low-frequency sounds from illegal tests of nuclear weapons. These were two excellent indications that there should be a patch of ground covered in meteorites somewhere north of Port Augusta. But how could we track...
AFP

36 killed in central China fire

Thirty-six people were killed and two were missing after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. And last year, a gas blast killed 25 people and reduced several buildings to rubble in the central city of Shiyan.
