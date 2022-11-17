Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Pelosi's former chief of staff on the House speaker's legacy
We're going to start today with the monumental change to come in House Democratic leadership. Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will be stepping down from party leadership after some two decades in the role in one form or another. Pelosi was the first woman to serve as speaker of the house when she was elected in 2007. She saw her party lose the House in 2011 and regain control in 2019. During her tenure, she oversaw the bank bailout in 2008 and passage of the Affordable Care Act, among other important legislative accomplishments. But in many ways, she was more than the sum of these legislative accomplishments, to her benefit and to her detriment. She became, in a way, the face of opposition to President Trump and a target of loathing on the right, even as she sparred with younger, more progressive members of her own party.
Week in politics: Pelosi steps down; Trump announces 2024 presidential run
Most of the midterm elections have been called, and we do know congressional leadership will be different. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: My colleagues, I stand before you as speaker of the House, as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a devout Catholic, a proud Democrat and a patriotic American, a citizen of the greatest republic in the history of the world.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"
Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly two weeks after the midterm elections. But the numbers in the House and Senate are essentially holding steady. We're joined now by NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Good morning. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap
We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Democrats dissect why Stacey Abrams lost her bid for governor
For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But last week one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. Only one statewide Democrat remained standing on election night, Senator Raphael Warnock. And he still has to win a runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. Now Democrats are starting to dissect what happened with that key race still looming. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta.
The DOJ names special counsel to oversee two investigations involving Trump
The U.S. attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee two sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
The United States attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee sensitive investigations that touch on former President Trump. Merrick Garland made that announcement in Washington today. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson was there. Hey, Carrie. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: Federal prosecutors have been looking into January...
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.
After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security
This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11 attacks to protect the country against further acts of foreign terrorism. But now there are growing questions about whether DHS is keeping up with evolving threats to the homeland. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent, Odette Yousef, joins us now.
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated, and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?
It is one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist
I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike
On the eve of the holiday season, workers at the heart of the supply chain are once again threatening to strike. Four freight rail unions, with a combined membership of close to 60,000 rail workers, have voted down the five-year contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration back in September. The latest rejection came Monday from the largest of the unions, representing some 28,000 conductors, brakemen, and yardmen.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0