Mexico School Board asks for community input about four-day school week

By Ryan Shiner
 3 days ago
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Mexico School District announced on its Facebook page that its school board voted on Tuesday to explore the possibility of switching to a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year.

On a survey using Google the district claims roughly 25% of Missouri schools have already switched to a four-day schedule. The most-likely day that would be nixed from the school week would be Monday.

"We already are off several Mondays throughout the year for Holidays and professional development," the survey reads. "Almost all of the 141 schools in Missouri that are on a four-day calendar utilize Monday as their day off."

The survey says 15 minutes a day would be added to the high school schedule, while 24 minutes would be added to the middle and elementary schools.

Typical school hours would look like this, according to the survey:

  • High School = 8:00-3:30
  • Middle School = 7:45-3:15
  • Elementary Schools = 7:45-3:15
  • Hart Career Center = 8:00-3:30

Snow days would be made up on Mondays. Teachers and administrators would be required to attend the scheduled Monday of each month for professional development, according to the survey .

The survey can be viewed here . It is also available in Spanish.

