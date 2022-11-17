ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap

We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes

With the price of a typical Thanksgiving meal up 40% over the last two years, NPR's business desk finds inflation-friendly substitutes for traditional dishes. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike

On the eve of the holiday season, workers at the heart of the supply chain are once again threatening to strike. Four freight rail unions, with a combined membership of close to 60,000 rail workers, have voted down the five-year contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration back in September. The latest rejection came Monday from the largest of the unions, representing some 28,000 conductors, brakemen, and yardmen.
