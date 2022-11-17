Read full article on original website
'Sunny Makes Money:' India installs a record volume of solar power in 2022
As the 27th U.N. climate change conference closes, India is bragging: It's installed a record volume of solar power in 2022 in an attempt to wean itself off of coal.
Freight rail union rejects contract, increasing the possibility of a strike
The largest freight rail union has voted to reject the contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration. The two sides return to the bargaining table, but the possibility of a strike remains.
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap
We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes
With the price of a typical Thanksgiving meal up 40% over the last two years, NPR's business desk finds inflation-friendly substitutes for traditional dishes. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
To visit a popular transit point into Spain, you have to go to Africa. There, you will find Melilla, a city perched on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea. Migrants spend years trying to get there. This has provoked severe border restrictions by Spanish officials. "Melilla today is like a...
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike
On the eve of the holiday season, workers at the heart of the supply chain are once again threatening to strike. Four freight rail unions, with a combined membership of close to 60,000 rail workers, have voted down the five-year contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration back in September. The latest rejection came Monday from the largest of the unions, representing some 28,000 conductors, brakemen, and yardmen.
Turkey farmers had high hopes for better profits this year, but supply costs have spiked
With 4,000 turkeys and a farm over 300 acres, farmer Rick Hermonot was already thinking big. But Hermonot said he’s still struggling to comprehend massive price spikes on everything from feed to fertilizer that he needs to buy for Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm in Sterling, Connecticut. “We paid $440...
