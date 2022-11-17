Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
NFL
First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'
After becoming a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders in March, Justine Lindsay had heard that there was nothing like the team's first home game of the season. That sentiment proved true. "It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of...
Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired
Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
In the Afterglow, a Vikings Apology
I see it so clearly now. How could I have doubted you? You love me, you love me, you love me. Just last week, I wrote you a letter showing you how human I am. I know now it was unfair of me to doubt your (then) 7-1 record, to question the might behind the record. But doubt it I did. I admitted I had trust issues.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Dallas leads the series 18-15 in games dating back to 1961. The Cowboys garnered that lead by winning four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. Funnily enough, the Vikings faced the same scenario with the Bills last week.
Jayron Kearse mocks Vikings' Skol clap after sacking Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any fun today, but Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse certainly did. But former Viking Jayron Kearse did.
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh to make their debut for Eagles against the Colts
The Eagles entered the week with three healthy defensive tackles and then promptly signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the roster. Before today’s game, head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at both players being available, and James Palmer confirmed the news. With Fletcher Cox coming off a game in...
4 Key Cowboys Players at Vikings
After a colossal overtime victory against Buffalo, the Minnesota Vikings return for three straight home games. U.S. Bank Stadium should be rocking as the Dallas Cowboys come to town on the back of an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers — a game the Cowboys looked in complete control of and somehow contrived to throw away.
247Sports
Ndamukong Suh hunts championships as reason behind Philadelphia Eagles signing
The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week with the addition of Ndamukong Suh. The team also signed veteran Linval Joseph while waiting for rookie and former Georgia standout Jordan Davis to return from injury. Suh, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two years ago, said the goal remained the same when signing with Philadelphia.
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
Vikings Unfazed by Spanking
The Dallas Cowboys flogged the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but the message thereafter from Minnesota was largely panic-free. Dallas creamed Minnesota 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12, the Vikings sixth-worst loss in team history per point differential. The Vikings had previously won seven consecutive games after a...
VT Breakdown: Vikings get manhandled by the Boys—What Now?
The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off a thrilling win in the “best game of the season” laid such a big egg on Sunday it can easily be considered the worst game of the season—for Minnesota fans, for sure. Starting with the first pass play of the game for the Purple, Micah Parsons chased down quarterback Kirk Cousins, creating a strip sack and fumble recovery that immediately erased any advantage the typically fast-starting Vikings had by taking the opening kickoff. The Cowboys turned that turnover into a quick three points and never looked back.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch live for free (11/20/22)
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial) In their last game...
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
The Ringer
Did the Jets, Vikings, and Giants Get Exposed on Sunday, or Do They Still Have Something Left?
The haters and skeptics had been waiting for a day like Sunday. I know, because I was one of them. The NFL’s three biggest surprise teams of 2022—the Jets, Giants, and Vikings—all came into the week at least three games over .500 and with postseason odds sitting above 60 percent, according to Football Outsiders. And then they combined for 24 total points in three rough losses.
