Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10 late Sunday morning

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to pedestrian-involved crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders responded to a pedestrian-involved crash Saturday, November 19. The crash reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive. EMS confirms one has been transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. This is a developing story. Check back for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim killed, suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting identified by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police identified the victim and one of three suspects in a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Police described the drive-by shooting, saying the victim who died and a passenger were in a vehicle when three suspects in a 2015 Ford 150 shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian sent to hospital after crash Saturday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency officials responded to a crash Saturday night. Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says that a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive. Officials say they responded to the call around 7 p.m. and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
PIERRE PART, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several men and women graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 89th Basic Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 21. According to police, 18 new officers and one reserve officer are joining the ranks of BRPD. The graduation took place at the Louisiana State Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

