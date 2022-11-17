ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Jeff Welsch: Whether ‘Brawl,’ Cat-Griz or (ugh) Griz-Cat, our rivalry game is wildly unique

By JEFF WELSCH 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs

BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Montana State 55, Montana 21

UM: Flowers 30 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 8:20. MSU: Choate fumble recovery in end zone (Glessner kick), 3:13. MSU: Pickering 18 pass from Snell (Glessner kick), 12:50. UM: Grossman 32 pass from Britt (Ramos kick) Individual statistics. RUSHING: UM, Daniel Britt 9-64, Nick Ostmo 10-36, Lucas Johnson 3-9, Malik...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Hot shooting propels Montana Lady Griz to home win over North Dakota

MISSOULA — Hot third-quarter shooting and salty defense down the stretch propelled the Montana women's basketball team to an 82-77 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena. The win was Montana's first over an NCAA Division I opponent, boosting the team to 2-2. The Lady Griz...
FARGO, ND
406mtsports.com

MSU-Northern men improve to 5-0 with rout of Puget Sound

TACOMA, Wash. — The Montana State-Northern men's basketball team improved to 5-0 on Saturday by downing Puget Sound 80-63. The Lights were led by Tanner McCliment-Call with 14 points. Zackry Martinez added 13 points and Jesse Keltner 12 along with a team-high eight rebounds. CJ Nelson had 10 points.
BOZEMAN, MT
US 103.3

ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?

While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night

BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz shoot for first win over an NCAA Division I foe Sunday

MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota. The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana

Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
BOZEMAN, MT
FOX Sports

North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
BOZEMAN, MT
High School Football PRO

Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Capital High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BOZEMAN, MT
livelytimes.com

Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula

With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy