Jeff Welsch: Whether ‘Brawl,’ Cat-Griz or (ugh) Griz-Cat, our rivalry game is wildly unique

Here Are the Top 5 Take-Aways From Montana’s Biggest Game Ever.
Thousands of Montanans poured into Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. Not only is this the biggest game of the year for the state, it was extra special with the arrival of ESPN College Gameday on Thursday. What will surely go down as one of the biggest weekends...
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
Breaking down Montana State's most impactful plays in rivalry win over Montana
BOZEMAN — Montana State, the No. 3 ranked football team in the Football Championship Subdivision, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans. The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the...
Week 12: No. 3 Montana State defeats No. 13 Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats (10-1, 8-0) defeated No. 13 Montana in the Brawl of the Wild to finish the regular season. No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win. VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com. Updated 5 hrs ago. The Bobcats clinched...
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
Scoreboard: Montana State 55, Montana 21
UM: Flowers 30 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 8:20. MSU: Choate fumble recovery in end zone (Glessner kick), 3:13. MSU: Pickering 18 pass from Snell (Glessner kick), 12:50. UM: Grossman 32 pass from Britt (Ramos kick) Individual statistics. RUSHING: UM, Daniel Britt 9-64, Nick Ostmo 10-36, Lucas Johnson 3-9, Malik...
Hot shooting propels Montana Lady Griz to home win over North Dakota
MISSOULA — Hot third-quarter shooting and salty defense down the stretch propelled the Montana women's basketball team to an 82-77 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena. The win was Montana's first over an NCAA Division I opponent, boosting the team to 2-2. The Lady Griz...
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
MSU-Northern men improve to 5-0 with rout of Puget Sound
TACOMA, Wash. — The Montana State-Northern men's basketball team improved to 5-0 on Saturday by downing Puget Sound 80-63. The Lights were led by Tanner McCliment-Call with 14 points. Zackry Martinez added 13 points and Jesse Keltner 12 along with a team-high eight rebounds. CJ Nelson had 10 points.
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?
While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night
BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
Montana Lady Griz shoot for first win over an NCAA Division I foe Sunday
MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota. The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence...
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
'College GameDay' talent embrace excitement, bitter cold of highlighting Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Desmond Howard — who lives in Miami — will be “swaddled up like a baby.” Georgia native David Pollack will be wearing “everything I own” underneath his suit. Dapper Dan man Rece Davis won’t don a beanie to protect his hair...
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game
Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula
With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
