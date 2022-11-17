ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Police: Man wanted after burglarizing Kenner apartment

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdm9e_0jEw27KL00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. ( WGNO ) — The Kenner Police Department is searching for a man they say burglarized an apartment on Thursday (Nov.10).

A man was caught on camera forcing open the front door of an apartment in the 2000 block of Reverend Richard Wilson Boulevard. The resident was not home at the time, according to officers.

St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries

The man reportedly got away with a large-screen television.

Anyone having any information on the identity of or has seen the suspect, is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Man suffers gunshot wound after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. Around 10:00 p.m. Friday evening (Nov. 18th), NOPD officers responded to a shooting that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a private car. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Family’s dog found after their truck was stolen with him inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Florida family whose beloved dog was stolen Friday along with their truck while in New Orleans said the dog has been found. Stuart Trahan said he, his wife, and their 95-pound Labrador Retriever Sam, short for Samson the Great, had only spent a few minutes in the city before they were left heartbroken by New Orleans’ crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy