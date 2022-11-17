Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby #2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt just welcomed their second child.

Their baby boy was born at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday after a 45-minute delivery, reports TMZ. No word on the baby’s name, but he reportedly weighed 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

Spencer shared a TikTok video earlier in the day of Montag in labor in the car, saying, “This is real labor.” He wrote in the caption, “Longest red light of my life 🫠”

On Wednesday, Heidi told Instagram followers she was in labor and headed to the hospital with contractions. She followed up later to say that her contractions had slowed so she had returned home to try to sleep before the baby’s arrival.

Yesterday, Heidi also posted a video on TikTok of her eating while getting her makeup done in a hospital bed as Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” plays. She wrote, “It’s about time… #labor #laboranddelivery #pregnant #fyp #getready #makeup #makeuptutorial”

The couple are already mom and dad to son Gunner, who was born in 2017.