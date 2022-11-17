Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
BSW Health: Fall and winter virus season is here
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says pediatric hospitals and clinics across the country are seeing a dramatic rise in viral illnesses. The organization says that the team at the McLane Children’s Hospital is reminding the community to seek the best care for the symptoms you are experiencing. The State of Texas has reported that hospitals are seeing surges in patients visiting emergency departments for non-emergency medical conditions – such as mild symptoms and routine testing. Seeking care for non-emergency needs at care sites other than emergency rooms, such as primary care physician’s offices, can help lower wait times and reserve hospitals for those in need.
fox44news.com
New Opportunity for Waco Seniors to have fun on Tuesdays
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays. Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive. Free prizes and coffee will be provided. It’s...
fox44news.com
Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
fox44news.com
Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
fox44news.com
Waco hosts annual Tree of Angels Dedication
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event. Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime. They are asking people bring an angel...
KWTX
Waco’s Church Under the Bridge marches home to I-35 meeting place after years of construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, a congregation open and welcoming to folks of all walks of life, including those experiencing homelessness, made its way back to its original meeting spot under I-35 today. This homecoming was three years in the making. It’s been 44 months...
fox44news.com
Family Abuse Center asks for gift donations
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Family Abuse Center wants your help to make the holidays bright for survivors of domestic violence and their children. Fleeing an abuser can mean celebrating an important holiday at the shelter. So, the Family Abuse Center likes to do everything possible to make the day feel special and familiar.
WacoTrib.com
Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump
AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
fox44news.com
Killeen Trash Pickup for Thanksgiving
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — The City of Killeen is giving the community a heads-up for trash pickup during thanksgiving week. For residents who get their trash picked up on Thursdays, the city says collection will occur a day early – on Wednesday. Friday trash routes will remain...
Bell County, Texas Children’s Hospitals Nearing Full Capacity Due To Flu Season
The Flu Season is in full swing in Central Texas, and it won't be stopping for the foreseeable future. The disease affects anyone and anything. We've even discussed the disease affecting our furry friends, which you can read about here. Some cases of the flu require hospitalization due to the...
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KWTX
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
fox44news.com
Pactiv Evergreen Hosts Career Fair In Temple
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen. It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start...
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
fox44news.com
Downsville VFD chief needs public’s help to fight stomach cancer
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread into surrounding tissue. The department says he is being super strong and is doing his best with what he has. Chief Tolivar has had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of these are in Dallas.
fox44news.com
Woman wounded by stray bullet in Killeen Sunday morning
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say it appears that a woman wounded Sunday morning was struck by a stray bullet in an incident of a man firing shots in the neighborhood. Police were sent to the vicinity of Suzie Street and Andover Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
fox44news.com
Killeen PD hosting Open House Recruiting Event
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Open House Event for all open positions within the department. Members of the department will be available Saturday to offer a “hands-on” recruiting event. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the department’s hiring process, academy, salary and benefits. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with detectives, bike officers, physical fitness coordinators and other personnel.
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
