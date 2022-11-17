TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says pediatric hospitals and clinics across the country are seeing a dramatic rise in viral illnesses. The organization says that the team at the McLane Children’s Hospital is reminding the community to seek the best care for the symptoms you are experiencing. The State of Texas has reported that hospitals are seeing surges in patients visiting emergency departments for non-emergency medical conditions – such as mild symptoms and routine testing. Seeking care for non-emergency needs at care sites other than emergency rooms, such as primary care physician’s offices, can help lower wait times and reserve hospitals for those in need.

BELTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO