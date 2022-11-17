ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

BSW Health: Fall and winter virus season is here

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says pediatric hospitals and clinics across the country are seeing a dramatic rise in viral illnesses. The organization says that the team at the McLane Children’s Hospital is reminding the community to seek the best care for the symptoms you are experiencing. The State of Texas has reported that hospitals are seeing surges in patients visiting emergency departments for non-emergency medical conditions – such as mild symptoms and routine testing. Seeking care for non-emergency needs at care sites other than emergency rooms, such as primary care physician’s offices, can help lower wait times and reserve hospitals for those in need.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

New Opportunity for Waco Seniors to have fun on Tuesdays

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays. Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive. Free prizes and coffee will be provided. It’s...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco hosts annual Tree of Angels Dedication

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event. Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime. They are asking people bring an angel...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Family Abuse Center asks for gift donations

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Family Abuse Center wants your help to make the holidays bright for survivors of domestic violence and their children. Fleeing an abuser can mean celebrating an important holiday at the shelter. So, the Family Abuse Center likes to do everything possible to make the day feel special and familiar.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump

AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Trash Pickup for Thanksgiving

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — The City of Killeen is giving the community a heads-up for trash pickup during thanksgiving week. For residents who get their trash picked up on Thursdays, the city says collection will occur a day early – on Wednesday. Friday trash routes will remain...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Pactiv Evergreen Hosts Career Fair In Temple

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen. It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Downsville VFD chief needs public’s help to fight stomach cancer

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread into surrounding tissue. The department says he is being super strong and is doing his best with what he has. Chief Tolivar has had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of these are in Dallas.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman wounded by stray bullet in Killeen Sunday morning

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say it appears that a woman wounded Sunday morning was struck by a stray bullet in an incident of a man firing shots in the neighborhood. Police were sent to the vicinity of Suzie Street and Andover Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD hosting Open House Recruiting Event

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Open House Event for all open positions within the department. Members of the department will be available Saturday to offer a “hands-on” recruiting event. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the department’s hiring process, academy, salary and benefits. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with detectives, bike officers, physical fitness coordinators and other personnel.
KILLEEN, TX

