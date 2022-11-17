Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Franklin County seeks input on newly proposed transportation plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) announced Monday that they are looking for public input on their new Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). According to Franklin County, the LRTP is a drafted plan which outlines the county’s transportation priorities for the next 20+ years, with...
local21news.com
Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
Festival of Trees at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.
Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County
An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
local21news.com
Two allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats in their Franklin County home
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a bizarre incident where two homeowners allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officials were called to the unit block of West Catherine St. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of numerous cats at the residence.
WJAC TV
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says
A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
Two firefighters injured in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County. Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township. According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews...
dcnewsnow.com
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Defeats Karl Bickel In General Election
Frederick, Md. (DG) – After the final count of ballots on Friday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins won re-election to another term in office. He defeated Democratic challenger Karl Bickel in the 2020 General Election. Jenkins received 51.35% of the vote, while Bickel received 48.55%. Jenkins will be sworn...
Jessica Fitzwater to serve as Frederick County’s next county executive
Jessica Fitzwater, Democrat, and two-term councilwoman will serve as Frederick County’s newest county executive.
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
Firefighters hurt while battling central Pa. house fire: report
Two firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Adams County on Sunday morning. The fire took place in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 a.m., according to a report on WGAL News 8. When...
County executives asked to help distribute broadband service surveys
Adams County Economic Development Specialist Harlan Lawson asked for help to distribute a survey that will help accurately pinpoint which areas of the county are unserved or underserved by the internet. “We are trying to fill the gap that exists in internet availability, especially outside of our boroughs,” he told members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) at their monthly meeting Thursday.
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman 1953~2022
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Chambersburg. Born Saturday, May 9, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lester I. and Christina Ploum Alleman. Andy was a 1972 graduate of...
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
WGAL
Dauphin water main slowly being repaired
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Crews have said that they have finished fixing the water break and the hundreds left without water will be gaining it back. Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County on Sunday. Dispatchers say it was in the...
