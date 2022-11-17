Read full article on original website
Annie E Grove obituary 1926~2022
Annie E Grove, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Menno Haven’s Brookview Health care Center Chambersburg, PA, surrounded by her loving family. Born Sunday, April 25, 1926 in Shippensburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ezra and Carrie Hock Bert. She was a 1945 graduate of...
Sandra Lou Shantz Coy obituary 1940~2022
Ms. Sandra Lou Shantz Coy, 82, of Chambersburg, died Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 6, 1940, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Max Sharon and Emma Susan Chaney Shantz. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Ms....
Rhonda Rene Hoffman obituary 1967~2022
Rhonda Rene Hoffman, age 55, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rhonda was born on October 28, 1967, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harold Gordon “Dope” Sipes and Judy Ann Frain Sipes of Hustontown, PA.
Ralph F Hefner obituary 1935~2022
Mr. Ralph F Hefner, 87, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 7, 1935 in Baltimore County, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Katherine S. (Polly) Hefner. He was a graduate of the Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore, MD...
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Beverly McClure obituary 1959~2022
Beverly McClure, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Betty J. Helman McClure and the late Thomas R. McClure. Beverly was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as distribution manager with...
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman 1953~2022
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Chambersburg. Born Saturday, May 9, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lester I. and Christina Ploum Alleman. Andy was a 1972 graduate of...
Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
Winifred J Ross obituary 1926~2022
Winifred J Ross, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, daughter of the late Charles A. and Ruth G. Fahnestock Ross. Born October 19, 1926 at her present residence, she graduated in 1944 from Chambersburg High School. Winifred held a Teacher’s Certificate and a Bachelor of Music Degree in Piano Performance from the...
Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022
Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Women’s Swimming continues weekend at F&M
The Shippensburg University women’s swimming team continued its three-day weekend at Franklin & Marshall on Saturday and sits in seventh place in the team standings through two days of competition at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. A number of Raiders delivered solid performances, but the highlight was a victory in...
Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew
It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
Festival of Trees at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.
Adams County Winery Adds a New Dry Wine to Their Shelves
Adams County Winery, Gettysburg’s original winery and the fifth oldest operating winery in PA, will be releasing their newest off-dry white wine, Seyval, on November 12th, 2022, at both of their winery locations. The varietal of grape used, Seyval Blanc, is known for its ability to thrive in colder...
Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322
A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Keith Krieger of Herndon was going south on State Road/US 11 in his 2012 Hyundai Elantra at the US 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township when he left the roadway around 7:30 p.m., the police detail in the release.
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
December Calendar of Events: Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library
Do you find yourself thinking that there is nothing to do? Are you bored with your daily routine? Do you want to learn something new? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is time to check out your local library to see what they are offering to the community. Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library located in Waynesboro, PA, has a full calendar of adult programs scheduled for December. Why not plan to check one or more of these programs out.
SU Men’s Swimming gets four Top 5 finishes on Day 2 at F&M Invite
The Shippensburg University men’s swimming team advanced 14 of its 17 individual non-exhibition swims to evening finals on the second day of competition at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. The Raiders sit in fifth place in the team standings. Among the many impressive swims included four Top 5 finishes. Graduate...
