Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs another WR injury concern

A hamstring injury for Kadarius Toney is giving the Kansas City Chiefs another injury concern at position that’s already taken a lot of hits. Shortly before halftime against their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been designated as questionable to return. That’s because the Chiefs watched him leave the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Packers Mock Draft: Rounding up expert picks after Week 11

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 sitting at 4-7, and an unlikely longshot to make the NFL Playoffs. Despite their preseason status as NFC North favorites, it’s time for the Packers to start looking towards next year. Here’s a Packers Mock Draft roundup. Next offseason will be...
Dallas Cowboys show leadership and dirty work is pivotal to success

When Jayron Kearse called out teammates in their tragic overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last week Dallas Cowboys fans weren’t sure how the team would respond. On one hand you have a team leader, calling out effort, execution, and toughness. On the other hand you have an issue that’s been plaguing the Cowboys defense for years. We’ve been down this road many times before.
