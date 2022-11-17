Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs another WR injury concern
A hamstring injury for Kadarius Toney is giving the Kansas City Chiefs another injury concern at position that’s already taken a lot of hits. Shortly before halftime against their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been designated as questionable to return. That’s because the Chiefs watched him leave the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
Limited Offer for Chiefs Fans: Win $200 if Chiefs Score ONE TD Against Rams This Week
After another thrilling win, the Kansas City Chiefs now look to vanquish the defending Super Bowl Champions in Week 12. You’ve got a tremendous chance to win BIG thanks to BetMGM, where you’ll get $200 in free bets if the Chiefs score at least one TD! I’ll explain how it works and what to do here.
Michigan gets great injury news with Ohio State clash looming
It looks like Michigan will have running back Blake Corum available for the Ohio State game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Blake Corum will be healthy enough to play in The Game vs. Ohio State next weekend in The Horseshoe. With the Wolverines surviving a home scare vs....
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
ESPN Analyst Apologizes for Disparaging Cowboys Before Vikings Game
Dallas sent a loud message to the rest of the league Sunday with a dominant showing against Minnesota on the road.
Column: Herbert's future is mostly bright, despite brilliance of Reid-Mahomes-Kelce Chiefs
Herbert, 24, has time on his side, less so franchise aptitude. NFL's parity push will challenge Chiefs, help Chargers.
Packers Mock Draft: Rounding up expert picks after Week 11
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 sitting at 4-7, and an unlikely longshot to make the NFL Playoffs. Despite their preseason status as NFC North favorites, it’s time for the Packers to start looking towards next year. Here’s a Packers Mock Draft roundup. Next offseason will be...
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and the team 'will see where he is on Wednesday,' coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.
Dallas Cowboys show leadership and dirty work is pivotal to success
When Jayron Kearse called out teammates in their tragic overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last week Dallas Cowboys fans weren’t sure how the team would respond. On one hand you have a team leader, calling out effort, execution, and toughness. On the other hand you have an issue that’s been plaguing the Cowboys defense for years. We’ve been down this road many times before.
Pat Connaughton Injury Status For Blazers-Bucks Game On Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is not listed on the team’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
