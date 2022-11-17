Shopify stock may seem to be out of the woods after a considerable year-to-date decline of 73%. Also, positive signals from hedge funds and investors are encouraging. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) have dropped more than 73% this year. Given the share price correction and the company’s future growth plans, the stock might be a good long-term investment opportunity now. Moreover, bullish signals from hedge funds help instill confidence in the stock.

19 HOURS AGO