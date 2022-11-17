Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Domino’s Teams up with GM on Electric Delivery Fleet
Global pizza giant Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is teaming up with General Motors (NYSE:GM) on an electric fleet to address labor challenges and attract drivers reports, the Wall Street Journal. The pizza chain is procuring 800 Chevrolet Bolts for its as well as franchise-run stores and deployments of the Domino’s...
tipranks.com
Crude Oil Falls as OPEC Mulls Production Ramp Up
First Published 4:39AM EST (Updated 1:17PM EST) WTI crude oil is down today as it hovers below $80 per barrel as of 1:17 p.m. EST on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries are mulling over a possible production increase. The production ramp-up...
tipranks.com
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is There Further Upside in Berkshire’s Energy Pick?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought additional shares of Chevron in the third quarter, reflecting its bullish stance. Meanwhile, some analysts see limited or no upside potential in CVX stock from current levels due to the significant year-to-date rally and demand concerns amid the possibility of an economic downturn. Warren...
tipranks.com
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
The holiday season calls for overeating and overspending, sure, but also gratitude, even amid economic uncertainty. Thankfully, there are a number of stocks that deserve our appreciation, and perhaps our investable capital as well. Even with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s sometimes challenging to actually give thanks. Between high consumer prices and...
tipranks.com
Investor Activism Threatens to Thwart News Corp./Fox Merger
The possible merger of News Corp. and Fox is being protested by an activist investor. Irenic Capital Management believes the deal undervalues News Corp.’s well-established mass media and publishing businesses. Activist investor Irenic Capital Management is unhappy with the proposed merger between News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) (NASDAQ:NWS) and Fox Corp....
tipranks.com
Dell Shares (NYSE: DELL) Surge after Beating Earnings Expectations
Shares of Dell (NYSE: DELL) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.30, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.60 per share. Sales decreased -6.4% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $24.72 billion....
Benzinga
Best Buy, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 2.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
tipranks.com
Are Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) Liquidity Concerns Overblown?
Investors dump Carvana stock over liquidity concerns amid weak demand trends. CVNA stock dropped 32% last week. The downtrend in Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) stock continues as the online platform for buying and selling used cars closed about 32% lower last week. Year-to-date, CVNA stock has lost about 97% of its value. While CVNA announced job cuts to reduce cash burn, this irked investors and raised concerns over its liquidity.
tipranks.com
From Fraud to Success: Why Home Capital Stock (TSE:HCG) Soared 57% Today
Home Capital Group stock is soaring today after Smith Financial announced its intention to buy the company for C$44/share. This marks an excellent turnaround for the company in recent years, as it was in big trouble just five years ago. Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) stock is surging today, up 57%,...
tipranks.com
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Investors Remain Skeptical Despite Upbeat Performance
SoFi’s revenue is growing at an impressive rate, fueled by its expanding member base and extensive product portfolio. Nonetheless, SoFi stock might remain under pressure over the near-term as investors are concerned about the company’s unprofitable status and the potential impact of an economic downturn. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)...
tipranks.com
The 3 Best Turkey-Producing Stocks to Gobble Up
As Wall Street prepares for family visits and filling feasts, what’s on the table for bargain hunters and income investors? Dig into a healthy helping of turkey-producing stocks with three picks to give curious traders some food for thought. It’s November, inflation is still high, and there’s a turkey...
tipranks.com
JD, BABA, or LI: Which Chinese Stock is a Top Pick Amid a Steep Pullback?
Chinese stocks continue to be under pressure due to multiple factors, including the uncertainty related to COVID-led disruptions and regulatory pressures. We will discuss three Chinese stocks that Wall Street is optimistic about and select the one with higher upside potential. This year has been quite brutal for Chinese stocks....
tipranks.com
Rock-Bottom Price a Draw for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock
Shopify stock may seem to be out of the woods after a considerable year-to-date decline of 73%. Also, positive signals from hedge funds and investors are encouraging. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) have dropped more than 73% this year. Given the share price correction and the company’s future growth plans, the stock might be a good long-term investment opportunity now. Moreover, bullish signals from hedge funds help instill confidence in the stock.
tipranks.com
J.M. Smucker Rises on Q2 Beat
Shares of branded foods and beverages provider J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are trending higher today after its robust second-quarter performance. Revenue rose 7.8% year-over-year to $2.21 billion, outperforming estimates by $30 million. EPS at $2.40 comfortably cruised past estimates by $0.22. The company continues to see business strength and...
tipranks.com
DraftKings Shares (NASDAQ: DKNG) Plunge after Customer Accounts were Hacked
Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are down over 9% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to a hack that drained money from customer accounts. The number of accounts that were affected by this hack was not revealed. Is DKNG Stock a Buy?. DKNG stock has a Moderate...
tipranks.com
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): Q2 EPS Could Continue to Slide
Medtronic will announce its Q2 financials on November 22. The company’s earnings could remain under pressure. Medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 financial results on November 22. Similar to Q1, Medtronic’s EPS (earnings per share) could continue to mark a year-over-year decline in Q2.
tipranks.com
Shares of Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Fall after Weak Guidance
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are down in after-hours trading after reporting earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. Sales increased 4.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.1 billion....
tipranks.com
Mobileye in Focus as Wall Street Begins Coverage
Shares of driver assistance and autonomous driving solutions provider Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are in focus today after major names on the Street initiated coverage on the stock. Since debuting at $21 levels last month, shares of the company have already surged nearly 30%. Today, RBC Capital’s Joseph Spak initiated coverage...
tipranks.com
This Insider Just Loaded Up on Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock
One of Amerco’s major owners, Willow Grove Holdings LP, has bought shares worth $32.4 million. The firm is associated with some of the top executives at the company. Willow Grove Holdings LP, which holds more than 10% of Amerco’s (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares, has purchased 603,150 shares in multiple transactions between November 16 and November 18, for a total value of $32.4 million. Generally, insider purchases are reflective of their confidence in the stock’s long-term prospects. Interestingly, UHAL stock has risen 10% since the recent insider transaction.
tipranks.com
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
Rebound rallies are tough to call ahead of time, but they offer tremendous profit potential if you catch them early on. Even after being bruised and battered, Teladoc and QuantumScape stock have the signs of life that make them ideal comeback candidates. When a stock is down 60% or more,...
Comments / 0