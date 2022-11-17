Yumans recognized at Good Scout Award Luncheon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today two very special Yumans were recognized for their work with the Boy Scouts of America.

Wade Noble was presented the Good Scout Award for dedicating over 60 years to scouting and mentoring our local youth.

Anne Mitchell was awarded the District Award of Merit for her eight years of dedicated service for Pack 8051 and for her work at the District level.

There are more than 100 young and 85 adult volunteers in Yuma who do more than 2,900 hours of community service every year.

Congrats and thank you for all of your hard work.

