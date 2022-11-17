ROGERS CITY, MI - When the Carl D. Bradley broke in two and sank in northern Lake Michigan during gale-force winds on Nov. 18, 1958, it plunged an entire town into grief. The wreck was a devastating blow to Rogers City, a busy port town on Lake Huron, just 40 miles north of Alpena. Of the 35 men on board, 33 died in the Bradley’s wreck - and 23 of them were from this town.

