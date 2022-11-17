ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl D. Bradley split in half 64 years ago, causing heartache for a Michigan town

ROGERS CITY, MI - When the Carl D. Bradley broke in two and sank in northern Lake Michigan during gale-force winds on Nov. 18, 1958, it plunged an entire town into grief. The wreck was a devastating blow to Rogers City, a busy port town on Lake Huron, just 40 miles north of Alpena. Of the 35 men on board, 33 died in the Bradley’s wreck - and 23 of them were from this town.
Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss

UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
