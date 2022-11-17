ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Motorcyclist reportedly shot on 405 Freeway in Torrance; investigation snarls traffic

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

A shooting investigation shut down the northbound side of the 405 Freeway for over an hour Thursday in Torrance.

The closure began sometime after 9:30 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the northbound 405 regarding the report of a motorcyclist who had been shot, agency officials said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, told the CHP that he had been shot by another motorcyclist on the freeway.

The man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. CHP did not say whether the injury was serious or not life-threatening.

Around noon, the CHP shut down all lanes to search for evidence, snarling traffic.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed traffic backed up for almost a mile.

All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 1:30 p.m.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in La Habra

La Habra, Orange County, CA: A driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision was pronounced deceased at the scene Saturday night in the city of La Habra. La Habra Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call around 9:45 p.m., Nov. 19, for a traffic collision on West Lambert Road and Walnut Street.
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash

A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 710 Freeway

South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 710 Freeway in the city of South Gate early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:22 a.m., Nov. 19, for a car that had flipped several times and the patient was still inside the vehicle when CHP arrived at the 710 North and Imperial Boulevard.
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Minors Among Injured in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Multiple people were injured in a daytime traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in the Newhall community within the city of Santa Clarita. On Saturday, Nov. 19, around 1:39 p.m., AMR ambulance, Newhall Sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a collision involving four vehicles at the intersection of Carl Court and Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
LA HABRA, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
467K+
Followers
75K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy