FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
advocatemag.com
Mockingbird Station unveils sea-themed holiday display, mural
Mockingbird Station has two new displays and a mural to help neighbors celebrate the holidays. One display follows the “under the sea” theme and features large, colorful sea creatures, lights, trees, ornaments and a mermaid throne. This is located under the canopies across from West Elm. The second...
These Dallas spots have the best Thanksgiving stuffing around town
A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It's important and everyone and their mama have the "best" recipe, but, why not try out a professional's take on this dish?
Barbecue spot in Dallas’ Lower Greenville will leave you stuffed, but craving more
There is no shortage of good Texas barbecue in North Texas, it's true, but it's always nice to point out a spot that is exceptional in its craft.
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
CandysDirt.com
Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All
The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
advocatemag.com
Dream Center Dallas to give away Thanksgiving meal kits
This Wednesday, the Dream Center Dallas is hosting a Thanksgiving meal kit pickup. No signup is necessary to receive a meal kit; simply stop by the Dream Center, which is located at 1900 S. Ewing Ave. The event is intended for “families in the community that may otherwise not have a complete traditional Thanksgiving meal,” and a kit includes everything needed for a full dinner, including dessert. Pickup opens at 3 p.m. and will remain open while supplies last.
Eater
STK Opens One Big Mother of a Chophouse in the Arts District
STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, andAsia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month. It’s so huge that it...
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The Finch
Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday,November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.
CandysDirt.com
Take In This Stunning,Eclectic Lake House Overlooking Lewisville Lake
Building a dream home can be a real treat, especially when you have collected treasures for years and are particularly adept at design and construction. Everything about this eclectic lake house speaks to Bret Ashton‘s apparent delight in designing and building it. You see, he is quite the Renaissance man. He’s a structural engineer by degree, but his company, Diesel Displays, has designed and built commercial and multi-family projects and restaurants for 20 years.
From sushi to burgers, this North Texas eatery has something delicious for everyone
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all need to have that go-to restaurant that can feed every friend in the group even when somebody is a little bit extra picky. How about a place that perfects everything from the sushi roll to a holiday drink?. “We have a multicultural cuisine. So...
dmagazine.com
Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait
You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday
An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
