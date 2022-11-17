ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
advocatemag.com

Mockingbird Station unveils sea-themed holiday display, mural

Mockingbird Station has two new displays and a mural to help neighbors celebrate the holidays. One display follows the “under the sea” theme and features large, colorful sea creatures, lights, trees, ornaments and a mermaid throne. This is located under the canopies across from West Elm. The second...
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All

The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dream Center Dallas to give away Thanksgiving meal kits

This Wednesday, the Dream Center Dallas is hosting a Thanksgiving meal kit pickup. No signup is necessary to receive a meal kit; simply stop by the Dream Center, which is located at 1900 S. Ewing Ave. The event is intended for “families in the community that may otherwise not have a complete traditional Thanksgiving meal,” and a kit includes everything needed for a full dinner, including dessert. Pickup opens at 3 p.m. and will remain open while supplies last.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

STK Opens One Big Mother of a Chophouse in the Arts District

STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, andAsia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month. It’s so huge that it...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The Finch

Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday,November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Take In This Stunning,Eclectic Lake House Overlooking Lewisville Lake

Building a dream home can be a real treat, especially when you have collected treasures for years and are particularly adept at design and construction. Everything about this eclectic lake house speaks to Bret Ashton‘s apparent delight in designing and building it. You see, he is quite the Renaissance man. He’s a structural engineer by degree, but his company, Diesel Displays, has designed and built commercial and multi-family projects and restaurants for 20 years.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait

You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday

An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
