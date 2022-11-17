Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday,November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO