'We need a word stronger than crisis because that’s where we’re at': Housing leaders, politicians meet to discuss solutions

Political Brew: Milestones in the Legislature, grace in defeat and codifying same-sex marriage
MAINE, USA — Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is poised to become the first Black speaker of the Maine House. The Democratic caucus nominated her on Thursday, and since they are in the majority, Talbot Ross' election is virtually assured. Her father, Gerald Talbot, was the first Black legislator...
themainewire.com
Letter Reveals Mills Sought White List for Maine Media in Bid to Block Critical Coverage
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills sought the creation of a novel credentialing system for journalists last October in a bid to exclude certain media outlets from covering official state briefings and press conferences, according to a letter obtained by The Maine Wire. Mills’ Director of Communications Scott Ogden made...
Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked
Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
Private schools’ public funding raises concerns
Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
PORTLAND, Maine — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders,...
First elected, seated openly trans state lawmaker speaks in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Danica Roem, the first elected and seated openly transgender state lawmaker in the U.S., spoke in Portland on Thursday, encouraging others to run for public office. In 2017, she unseated an incumbent in the Virginia House of Delegates and was re-elected in 2019 and 2021. Roem,...
penbaypilot.com
Order free at-home COVID tests to prepare for safe holiday travel and gatherings
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is encouraging Maine people to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests as part of their planning for upcoming gatherings and travel to protect relatives and friends and help limit the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season. Households that order through Project Access...
newsfromthestates.com
New Maine GOP legislative leaders have anti-worker records despite efforts to rebrand party
New Republican House leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (left) and new Senate GOP leader Trey Stewart (right) | Photos via Facebook. After being selected as the next leader of the Maine House Republicans earlier this week, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor claimed to reporters that the GOP is “the party of family values and workers.”
Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List
2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
Portland congregation faces up to a sordid piece of history
PORTLAND, Maine — The preacher looked out at the congregation, and the church’s red carpet and red upholstery. The red carpeting and red upholstery, explained the Penobscot Nation tribal member, is a vivid symbol of her people’s blood. The visiting clergywoman stunned several people sitting in Portland’s...
Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
foxbangor.com
Court decision offers new hope for Maine lobstermen fighting new regulations
STATEWIDE — A small sign of hope for Maine Lobstermen as a federal judge in D.C. District Court has ruled that new lobster fishing restrictions designed to protect North Atlantic Right Whales will be delayed until 2024 to give the government time to draft more effective regulations. “We need...
Maine State Legislature focused on bipartisanship for upcoming session
AUGUSTA, Maine — Legislatures will convene in Augusta in just three weeks for the start of the 131st Legislative Session in Maine. Both Republicans and Democrats have established party leadership for the upcoming session. "I want the people of Maine to know that they're in good hands. That they...
University of Maine unveils world’s first 3D bio-based home
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by constructing the first 3D-printed home, made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be put together with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation is already built in.
Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
Answers to the age-old question: Is it safe to stuff the turkey?
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the most common Thanksgiving questions is whether to stuff the turkey. First and foremost, is it safe?. David Turin, chef and owner of David’s Restaurant, told NEWS CENTER Maine he does not recommend filling your turkey with stuffing. But if you do, there is a safe way to do it without risking salmonella.
Mainers donate thousands to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers showed their love of animals by donating thousands of dollars to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland during its annual sleep-In fundraiser on Friday. NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg spent the night at the shelter along with 14 others to help...
Judge rules two-year extension before lobster industry regulation changes
PORTLAND, Maine — A Thursday afternoon opinion was confirmed with bipartisan agreement between environmental groups and Maine lobstermen intervenors to allow the federal government to come up with new regulations to reduce right whale entanglements. Judge James Boasberg of D.C. ruled in favor of the two-year extension as new...
mainepublic.org
Rachel Talbot Ross is set to become the first Black speaker of the Maine House
A Portland representative made history on Thursday when she was became the first Black lawmaker ever nominated to preside over the Maine House. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross defeated a fellow lawmaker from Portland, Ed Crockett, to secure the House Speaker nomination from her fellow Democrats for the upcoming legislative session. A longtime campaigner on civil rights, social justice and criminal justice reform issues, Talbot Ross was first elected to the Legislature six years ago and made history two years ago by becoming the first Black lawmaker elected to a leadership position within her caucus. The 62-year-old formerly headed the NAACP in Maine as well as Portland's equal opportunity and multicultural affairs program.
