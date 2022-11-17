ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We need a word stronger than crisis because that’s where we’re at': Housing leaders, politicians meet to discuss solutions

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked

Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Private schools’ public funding raises concerns

Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition

PORTLAND, Maine — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders,...
PORTLAND, ME
newsfromthestates.com

New Maine GOP legislative leaders have anti-worker records despite efforts to rebrand party

New Republican House leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (left) and new Senate GOP leader Trey Stewart (right) | Photos via Facebook. After being selected as the next leader of the Maine House Republicans earlier this week, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor claimed to reporters that the GOP is “the party of family values and workers.”
94.9 HOM

Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List

2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

University of Maine unveils world’s first 3D bio-based home

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by constructing the first 3D-printed home, made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be put together with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation is already built in.
ORONO, ME
R.A. Heim

Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Rachel Talbot Ross is set to become the first Black speaker of the Maine House

A Portland representative made history on Thursday when she was became the first Black lawmaker ever nominated to preside over the Maine House. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross defeated a fellow lawmaker from Portland, Ed Crockett, to secure the House Speaker nomination from her fellow Democrats for the upcoming legislative session. A longtime campaigner on civil rights, social justice and criminal justice reform issues, Talbot Ross was first elected to the Legislature six years ago and made history two years ago by becoming the first Black lawmaker elected to a leadership position within her caucus. The 62-year-old formerly headed the NAACP in Maine as well as Portland's equal opportunity and multicultural affairs program.
MAINE STATE
