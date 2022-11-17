'We need a word stronger than crisis because that’s where we’re at': Housing leaders, politicians meet to discuss solutions

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by constructing the first 3D-printed home, made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be put together with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation is already built in.

