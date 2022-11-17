ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
PIERRE PART, LA
theadvocate.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10 late Sunday morning

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

13-year-old killed by stray bullet during target practice; 2 men arrested

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two men have been arrested following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 18. According to Sheriff Rene Thibodaux, a 13-year-old boy was riding his four-wheeler along the levee near Saizon Road in New Roads when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet from a nearby group who were target practicing.
NEW ROADS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Two Geismar men die in Livingston Parish crash

On November 19, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The initial investigation...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three suspects arrested in Assumption Parish following traffic stop

Two suspects from Donaldsonville and another from Baker were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 70 East in Assumption Parish. According to a news release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Rashonda R. Mitchell of Donaldsonville, 25-year-old Rance Mitchell IV of Donaldsonville, and 27-year-old Taiwan Lavonta Caines of Baker were arrested.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Guilty Pleas for the Week of November 14-18

During the week of November 14 – November 18, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Byron Buie, 18482 Manchac Point Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 66, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Illegal Use of Weapons. The...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy