The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
State Releases Autopsy Report of NFL Player Who Died in Police Custody in West Alabama
A formal autopsy blames heart disease for the death of Glenn Foster, Jr., the former NFL player who died in police custody in West Alabama almost a year ago. Questions have lingered since Foster was arrested and died following a high-speed chase in Pickens County last December, which the Thread covered extensively at the time.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
Tuscaloosa’s Walt Maddox Makes Annual Iron Bowl Wager With Auburn Mayor
The mayors of Tuscaloosa and Auburn will continue their annual tradition of pouring back into their communities through their friendly Iron Bowl wager, the return of which was announced Monday. According to a release from the City of Tuscaloosa, Mayor Walt Maddox and Mayor Ron Anders are placing a wager...
Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza
The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
3 Places for Soccer Fans to Watch World Cup Matches In and Around Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The college football season may be winding down, but on the other side of the planet, 7,500 miles from Tuscaloosa, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is just getting started in Qatar. The tournament. held every four years, is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet and is expected to be watched by billions across the globe.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours
Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Home Sweet Airbnb: Bama and Military-Inspired Home in Northport, Alabama
The holidays are here and if you are expecting family and friends to visit and need an Airbnb you should check this one out. You can have the best of both worlds within this Bama and military-inspired Airbnb home. It’s filled with lots of natural light and top-notch decorations. Plenty...
Superintendent: Progress Being Made at Three ‘Failing’ Tuscaloosa City Schools
Steps are already being taken to improve performance at three "failing" Tuscaloosa City Schools, superintendent Mike Daria said Monday. The promise comes after the Alabama Department of Education released its list of schools in the state that scored in the lowest six percent on standardized tests last week. The list included three city schools -- Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School -- and Holt High School in the Tuscaloosa County School System.
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – Austin Peay Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The "good" section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Game Day Forecast Plus Temperature Guide
Temperatures across Alabama have been considerably below the average for many days now and will continue to be that way through the weekend into Monday. Today, just before sunrise Tuscaloosa was at 27 degrees. Crimson Tide Game Day Outlook. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny...
Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
