Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
dakotanewsnow.com
SafeWise: Brookings ranked among ‘50 safest college towns’ for 2022
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings is one of the top 50 safest college towns in America, according to home safety and security firm SafeWise. South Dakota State University comes in at No. 33 and is the only South Dakota college town on the list. “Campus and community safety...
dakotanewsnow.com
Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Hope Bingo is hosting a mocktail mix-off sobriety event. On Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can sample some alcohol-free beverages at Giving Hope Bingo, located at 1605 West Burnside St.. The event promotes delicious alcohol-free alternatives to the holiday specialty drinks, and everyone is welcome to stay and play a round of bingo after the mix-off.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
dakotanewsnow.com
Author discusses mental health in new book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Author Thomas Fellows’ latest book “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Suffering,” was inspired by his own battle with depression and mental health struggles. 100% of the proceeds from this book will be going to the National Alliance...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One dog died during a garage fire Sunday afternoon in western Sioux Falls. Metro Communications Dispatch received reports of a garage that was fully engulfed. The first fire rescue unit also confirmed a home and a nearby vehicle were involved. The fire was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery senior overcoming obstacles while showing strength
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sam Hofer challenges himself academically at Bridgewater-Emery High School by taking 15 college credits and being a mentor at the school. “It’s been instilled in me through my parents, working as hard as you can. If you have a good work ethic that will take you really far in life,” said Sam.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer
A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
Shopping small in small town South Dakota
Small shops in small towns count upon customers willing to stray from the beaten path for a holiday getaway of shopping and sipping.
KELOLAND TV
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
KELOLAND TV
Over 200 people attended ‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls wrapped up Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with its 6th annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes event. The frigid temperatures this morning didn’t stop 222 people from gathering for the Walk A Mile event.
dakotanewsnow.com
Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday 605 Magic Art Bus is hosting the Heart of the Artist Craft Show at Falls Park to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. There will be face painting and prizes to win while being able to donate to a great cause.
kelo.com
Carter’s infant pajamas being recalled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 50,000 Carter’s infant one-piece fleece, footed pajamas have been recalled. The pajamas, yellow with a heart design and pink animal, were sold in children’s sizes 12, 18, and 24 months. Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children. No injuries have been reported. Pajamas were sold at carters.com, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. Find more information at https://www.cartersrecall.com/.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Comments / 0