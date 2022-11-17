ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

186 townhomes coming to center of Gray

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0WTM_0jEvyWbZ00

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly 200 townhomes are at various stages of preparation or construction on Sid Martin Road near the heart of Gray.

Integrity Building Group owner Darin Karst said his company is working with national homebuilder D.R. Horton on the project, which covers two adjacent properties barely a stone’s throw from Bobby Hicks Highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCYZ3_0jEvyWbZ00
Townhomes in phase one of the “Gardner Place” project in Gray, Tenn. are at various stages of completion. (WJHL photo)
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center

The first phase of 66 townhomes is underway, and roofers, framers and other workers were busy in the bright November sunshine Thursday.

Building permits for the first batch were pulled with Washington County between July 26 and Nov. 4. They show units of either 1,381 square feet or 1,554 square feet. Valuations, which often reflect a lower dollar figure than eventual sale prices or tax appraisals, range between $120,198 and $132,668.

The first phase offers an example of the model several local land developers are using as they partner with the nation’s largest homebuilder in D.R. Horton. Those local developers typically find property that could work for a large subdivision project and come to agreements with Horton.

The developer purchases the property and completes the heavy infrastructure — grading, water/sewer, roads, other underground requirements — before selling it to D.R. Horton. D.R. Horton then subdivides the larger property into lots and builds from the ground up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kT5d_0jEvyWbZ00
Infrastructure work in progress on phase two of the Gardner Place project, which will finish with a total of 186 townhomes. (WJHL photo)

In the case of Gardner Place, Integrity purchased 9.5 acres for $297,675 in July 2021. A year later, its work done, it sold the land to D.R. Horton for $1,072,000.

ETSU opening outdoor ice rink

Integrity purchased the phase two land, a total of 15.8 acres, for $268,600 on July 20, 2022. Infrastructure work is well underway on that phase.

It’s not known whether the townhomes will be rentals or for purchase. D.R. Horton has a townhome development closer to Boone Lake, Cedar Rock Village Villas, where townhomes are for sale.

The D.R. Horton website lists those 1,418-square-foot, 3-bedroom 2.5-bath units at around $250,000. Those homes are in the Johnson City city limits, while the Sid Martin Road project is in Washington County.

WHAT: A new, 186-unit townhome subdivision on 24 acres (two separate phases).

WHERE: Sid Martin Road, Gray (across from Citicorp and just off Highway 75).

WHO: Integrity Building Group (infrastructure) and D.R. Horton (construction).

WHEN: Building permits for the first phase (66 units) were obtained between July and November 2022. Infrastructure work is underway on Phase Two.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: At an average tax-assessed value of $175,000, 186 townhomes ($32.5 million value) would generate about $175,000 annually in county property tax revenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

Stephanie Napier
3d ago

it's not for people that needs homes there 1150 month and up so why are you building when our homeless rate is unbelievable I live right beside this terrible place and I know the traffic is crazy now just wait on it to be finished smh I don't understand

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Haven of Mercy to serve nearly 5K meals on Thanksgiving

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of many things to be thankful for this year includes a community that gives back, and for Haven of Mercy Ministries, giving back is not at all uncommon. The organization has served warm food for those who are hungry, provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and gifted goodies and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm gives back to community

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place on Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

More than scoring deals at Small Business Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — As shoppers prepare for the holiday rush, local businesses are hoping they’ll seek local options for holiday gifts. Local cities are joining in the effort to get people to shop locally this Small Business Saturday. The City of Elizabethton is encouraging shoppers to head downtown to buy gifts from local shops […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Be a Santa To a Senior

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport reopens The Barking Lot dog park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport. The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie […]
KINGSPORT, TN
erwinrecord.net

Town finds documentation lacking to allow public events

The Capitol Theatre finds itself center stage in an inspection battle with the Town of Erwin. Capitol Theatre owner Robert Fury was advised by the Town to obtain a structural engineer to sign off on a report that the building was structurally sound so the building could be occupied. “(Fury)...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Small businesses remind people to shop local this Black Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As Black Friday quickly approaches, small businesses want to remind you to shop local. Mahoney’s Outfitters, a family-owned business in Johnson City, has seen the effects of price increases and has tried its best not to let it interfere too much with its in-store prices. Owner, Dan Mahoney, says more […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Thanksgiving 2022 Holiday Schedule Changes

This is a list of some of the local closings during the week of Thanksgiving. This list will be updated as needed. Watauga County Schools closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Appalachian State closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Town of Boone...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
The Tomahawk

No Trash November - Nobody trashes Tennessee

The Litter Chicks are a local group that over the past few years have worked with volunteers and County officials to pick-up litter in Johnson County. On Saturday, November 19 at 8:30 a.m. you can join the Litter Chicks for a Litter Pick-up Day! Volunteers will meet at the Dollar General at 2229 S. South Shady Street, Mountain City, TN., next to The Foodlion.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

River walk project unveiled in Va. town

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
HAYSI, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fraser fir lighting ushers in Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON —The Christmas season has officially started in Downtown Elizabethton. As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as of Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Chamber celebrates growth & members at annual breakfast

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Chamber informed its members that the state of the Chamber is strong, and local leadership is pleased with the way the city is progressing. The chamber held its annual State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast Friday morning and highlighted its 75th year, calling it a success. Russ Rogers, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

80 Years In: History of the Santa Train

This story is part of News Channel 11’s special coverage of the Santa Train’s 80th ride through the region. For more stories like this and to view our 1-hour documentary, visit the Santa Train 2022 category above. (WJHL) – For residents of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, the Santa Train has run for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

ETSU announces ‘largest pay raise in a decade’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Employees of East Tennessee State University are getting a raise. According to the university, the ETSU Board of Trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase that will be weighted so that those at the bottom of the pay scale receive more. Employees will see the raise on their paychecks at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local youth center receives 50k grant at Night of Smiles event

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Speedway Children’s Charities presented grants to child-focused organizations in the area at the Night of Smiles event on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Damon Johnson, Executive Director of LXI Youth Center, the program that received the $50,000 Jeff Byrd Grant, said the grant means a lot to them. “Now we get […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy