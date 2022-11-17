ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Gabby Petito’s family settles wrongful death suit for $3 million a year after her murder

By Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28il3U_0jEvxGgy00

The family of Gabby Petito, a “van life” influencer murdered by her fiance Brian Laundrie in 2021, reached a $3 million settlement Thursday in a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s family.

The money from the settlement, which was signed by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll, will benefit the Gabby Petito Foundation , the family’s lawyer Patrick Reilly told CBS . The organization, founded after Petito’s death, is devoted to stopping domestic violence and searching for missing persons.

“The Petito family lost their daughter and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer,” Reilly told CBS . “No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie.”

Petito’s family also filed in November a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Moab, Utah, police . The lawsuit names the police department, three of its officers and 10 other defendants for their “negligent failure” in investigating the fight.

Days before Petito’s death, Moab police responded to a “domestic dispute” between Petito and Laundrie. The officers ultimately allowed the couple to reunite despite warning signs of domestic violence .

Laundrie, 23, murdered Petito, 22, during a cross-country road trip she posted about on social media. Millions around the world followed the case , speculating about Petito’s disappearance and grieving her death when her body was found in a Wyoming national park in September 2021.

The case concluded a month later, when Laundrie’s remains were found in a Sarasota County nature preserve. Police say Laundrie died by suicide and left a note confessing to Petito’s murder.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man who kidnapped and murdered Alabama student Aniah Blanchard, 19, whose remains were discovered buried in a wooded area weeks after she vanished in 2019 will face the death penalty if he is convicted at trial

The man who is accused of murdering a 19-year-old Alabama college student will face the death penalty if convicted. Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, was recently indicted by a grand jury on three counts related to the kidnapping and murder of Aniah Blanchard in 2019. The announcement of Yazeed's indictment was made...
AUBURN, AL
People

Pregnant Fla. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car, Waiting to Meet Someone She Knew: Police

Kaylin Fiengo was found dead from a gunshot wound on Nov. 11 A pregnant Florida mom was shot on Nov. 11 while sitting in the driver's seat of her car — and authorities are searching for the gunman. According to a press release from the Sanford Police Department, officers noticed a running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park. When they looked inside, they found 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo dead from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called to the scene. "Based on the preliminary investigation,...
SANFORD, FL
RadarOnline

Exposed: Casey Anthony's Secret Life In The Years After Being Acquitted For Daughter Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony kept a low profile in the years after being acquitted for her daughter Caylee's death, thrusting herself back into the limelight with a new Peacock docuseries featuring bombshell claims against her father, George Anthony.RadarOnline.com can confirm she launched a new professional venture leading up to her televised interview.Casey first made international headlines in 2008 after the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter. Six months later, Caylee's remains were discovered in a wooded area near the family home, leading to one of the biggest trials to date. After hours of deliberations, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated...
RadarOnline

'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho university student has had world ‘turned upside down’ by her murder

The boyfriend of one of the murdered University of Idaho students has had his world “turned upside down” by her brutal slaying – which came just days before the young couple planned to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together.Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.On Sunday, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says

The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
MOSCOW, ID
OK! Magazine

Casey Anthony Accuses Father For Death Of Toddler Caylee: 'He Didn't Rush To Call 911'

Casey Anthony believes her father, George, is at fault for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death in 2008.The infamous mother has relived her version of the toddler’s final moments in the 36-year-old's first ever on-camera interview teaser for Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 29.Anthony was the original suspect of her daughter's murder but was acquitted after being found not guilty on July 5, 2011.Over a decade later, Anthony confessed she believes Caylee — whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the family's home six months after her disappearance...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy