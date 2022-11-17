ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘Code Blue’ Weather Emergency In Effect For Madison

MADISON, NJ — A Code Blue Weather Emergency is in effect for Madison Borough through Thursday night, county officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are anticipated to drop into the mid 20s until Wednesday night. In Morris County, a code blue declaration is issued when dangerously...
MADISON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Union City Distributes 25-to-30,000 Turkeys & Hams For Thanksgiving

It is a tradition Brian Stack began when he was 14 years old. Buying some chickens using money from his parents and handing them out to those less fortunate for the holidays. It was only about 30 chickens, but it began Mayor/Senator Stack’s career of community service. Now, four decades later, the Brian P. Stack Civic Association continues that tradition, distributing more than 25,000 turkeys and hams for residents of the 33rd Legislative District so they may have a Happy Thanksgiving.
UNION CITY, NJ
Renna Media

VFW #1397 Pancake Breakfast at American Legion Post 102

Come one, come all to our Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for the VFW Post #1397, which will be held at the American Legion Post 102, located at 112 West Elizabeth Ave in Linden from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Donations: Adults $7.00 / Seniors & Children $6.00/ Ages 5 & Under Free.
LINDEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands

As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club opening newest location in Wayne today

BJ’s Wholesale Club‘s newest store, in Wayne, is opening Friday. The retailer will now have a total of 24 locations in New Jersey and 234 clubs in the U.S. The new club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site that will open in December and offer members everyday low fuel prices, and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.
WAYNE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys

Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
paramuspost.com

The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
HACKENSACK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

