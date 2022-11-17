Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Code Blue’ Weather Emergency In Effect For Madison
MADISON, NJ — A Code Blue Weather Emergency is in effect for Madison Borough through Thursday night, county officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are anticipated to drop into the mid 20s until Wednesday night. In Morris County, a code blue declaration is issued when dangerously...
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
hudsontv.com
Union City Distributes 25-to-30,000 Turkeys & Hams For Thanksgiving
It is a tradition Brian Stack began when he was 14 years old. Buying some chickens using money from his parents and handing them out to those less fortunate for the holidays. It was only about 30 chickens, but it began Mayor/Senator Stack’s career of community service. Now, four decades later, the Brian P. Stack Civic Association continues that tradition, distributing more than 25,000 turkeys and hams for residents of the 33rd Legislative District so they may have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Renna Media
VFW #1397 Pancake Breakfast at American Legion Post 102
Come one, come all to our Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for the VFW Post #1397, which will be held at the American Legion Post 102, located at 112 West Elizabeth Ave in Linden from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Donations: Adults $7.00 / Seniors & Children $6.00/ Ages 5 & Under Free.
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey
BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.
These are the store hours for Target on Black Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the third straight year, Target has decided to keep its doors shuttered on Thanksgiving. This common theme applies across numerous businesses that have adopted this policy since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Target has three locations across Staten Island, one in Westerleigh, another in Charleston and...
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
jcitytimes.com
Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands
As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
Popular wholesaler opening its first store in North NJ
I'm a big fan of wholesale retailers, they're the only places I know of where I can get a full palette of cake, four new tires, and enough laundry detergent to last me an eternity. What's also fun is after spending an hour or so milling around and getting all...
roi-nj.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club opening newest location in Wayne today
BJ’s Wholesale Club‘s newest store, in Wayne, is opening Friday. The retailer will now have a total of 24 locations in New Jersey and 234 clubs in the U.S. The new club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site that will open in December and offer members everyday low fuel prices, and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.
WNYT
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree from Queensbury gets Swarovski crystal star
A dazzling display of sparkle and shine has made its way to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. A crane lifted a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star on top of the 82-foot, 14-ton tree. Work is underway to install 50,000 LED lights around the tree. As NewsChannel 13 has...
thesunpapers.com
Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys
Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
paramuspost.com
The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office
HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
Below-freezing temperatures expected Sunday night: ‘Code Blue’ in effect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Biting, below-freezing temperatures are expected to settle across Staten Island Sunday night, and city officials have issued a “Code Blue” weather emergency enabling shelter to be available system-wide for homeless individuals. The city’s Department of Homeless Services (NYCDCHS) puts the alert into effect...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
