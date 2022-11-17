ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Colts, Saturday can't find secret to closing out tight games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianpolis Colts’ inability to close out tight games has cost them two wins in four weeks. Interim coach Jeff Saturday is looking for a simple solution. With six games left, a bye week and two weeks of additional prep time thanks to Monday night contests, Saturday believes a fix could change the season. Indy is only 2 1/2 games back of five playoff hopefuls in the AFC. “We have to find a way to translate what we do on the practice field to the game field, and we didn’t do that (Sunday). Finding a way to do that is vital, and we’re right there on the cusp,” Saturday said, less than 24 hours after a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

