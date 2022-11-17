INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianpolis Colts’ inability to close out tight games has cost them two wins in four weeks. Interim coach Jeff Saturday is looking for a simple solution. With six games left, a bye week and two weeks of additional prep time thanks to Monday night contests, Saturday believes a fix could change the season. Indy is only 2 1/2 games back of five playoff hopefuls in the AFC. “We have to find a way to translate what we do on the practice field to the game field, and we didn’t do that (Sunday). Finding a way to do that is vital, and we’re right there on the cusp,” Saturday said, less than 24 hours after a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO