Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Bandman Kevo Got Body Done Because Women Were Cheating On Him
The Chicago rapper spoke to DJ Akademiks on his “Off The Record” podcast about getting his body done. We all have our reasons to work on ourselves. Moreover, Chicago rapper Bandman Kevo was honest in that department and talked to DJ Akademiks about his plastic surgery. On the Off The Record podcast, Kevo explained he got his body done because women kept cheating on him with fitter men.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Both the FBI and Mexican authorities are currently taking steps to solve the tragic murder mystery. The news of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s shocking death has left hurt in the hearts of many. Currently, Mexican authorities and the FBI are working together to investigate the tragic and unusual circumstances surrounding her death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Allegedly Shot Man Over A Bad Joke
More is being revealed about Blueface’s attempted murder charges. The case involving Blueface received an update after the rapper was charged with attempted murder. Earlier this week, Blueface was taken into custody after it was alleged that he shot a man months ago. More information is being shared about the incident now that the rapper posted $50k bond.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Thinks Gangs Ties Keep Chris Brown From Achieving MJ’s Legacy
Akon says Breezy has the talent, but he has “Bloods” and “little gangbangers” around him. There has been an ongoing debate about Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, and now Akon is chiming in. The world was devastated when we unexpectedly lost the King of Pop back in 2009. Since that time, music fans have been weighing on who could compare to Jackson’s legacy, and often, Brown is mentioned in conversations. Akon agrees that Breezy has the talent to carry on the legacy, but there is a hiccup in his inner circle.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef
NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
hotnewhiphop.com
J Money Shot And Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
The Atlanta rapper was hospitalized in critical condition and lost some of his jewelry. Tragic events in the hip-hop community are far too commonplace, with amazing artists like Takeoff lost to violence. While this example is fortunately not fatal, it’s a reminder of the cruel landscape rappers navigate today. Atlanta rapper J Money was shot and robbed in a Korean prince’s Rolls-Royce last Friday, November 18th in Los Angeles. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Rants As AMAs Seemingly Cancel His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Tank has since entered the chat, and is pressing the award show for answers as to why Breezy has been cancelled. Music lovers have been looking forward to this Sunday’s (November 20) American Music Awards for weeks now. Seeing the attendees walk the red carpet in their glamorous outfits is undeniably part of the fun. However, the real entertainment comes from the live performances that take place on stage.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report
Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trey Songz Allegedly Beat Woman In NYC, He Denies
The R&B singer has been often accused of assault, though his last civil case was dismissed. Trey Songz is one of the most popular R&B artists of our time, yet his success turned to infamy. According to a TMZ report, a woman from NYC accused the singer of beating her up, a claim he denied.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Calls Out Saweetie For Alleged Quavo Bars Amid Takeoff’s Death
He thought it was “bad timing” for Saweetie to emerge with a track that seemingly addressed controversies with Quavo and Lil Baby. Days ago, Saweetie delivered a new project, but immediately, she took hits on social media. Saweetie’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of her major label debut Pretty B*tch Music, but reported delays have kept the album from streaming services. Over the years, Saweetie gave several excuses as to why PBM was indefinitely shelved, but last week, she returned with The Single Life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Brilliant Orange” Coming In 2023: First Look
This Air Jordan 12 is going to turn heads. There have been some amazing Air Jordan 12 colorways to make it to the market as of late. This is definitely a good thing as the Jordan 12 is one of the more underrated Jumpman models from the 90s. In fact, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary which has led to plenty of great models.
hotnewhiphop.com
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech
Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Responds To T.I. Diss
Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss. Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss aimed at the YouTuber. White says that he wants to hop on the remix of the song. “My dear T.I., we got us a hit,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I...
hotnewhiphop.com
Phony Ppl Connects With JoJo, Megan Thee Stallion, & More On On Their “Euphonyus” Album
Just in time for R&B season, Phony Ppl has returned with a follow-up to their 2018 album, mō’zā-ik. On Friday (November 18), the musical group finally dropped off their Euphonyus project, complete with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, Leon Thomas, and more. For thee Houston...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Ties Jay-Z’s Billboard Record With “King’s Disease III”
Nas scores his 16th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with “King’s Disease III.”. Nas came through with a last-minute contender for album of the year with his latest collaborative effort alongside Hit-Boy, King’s Disease III. Critics and fans dubbed the newest opus from the Queensbridge luminary as one of his best in decades, and it looks like the numbers are backing this sentiment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Complains About “Super Gremlin” Losing At AMAs
Kodak Black isn’t happy about losing at the American Music Awards. Kodak Black voiced his frustration on Twitter about losing the award for Favorite Hip Hop Song at the 2022 American Music Awards. His track “Super Gremlin” off of his fourth studio album, Back for Everything, was competing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Gets ChopNotSlop Treatment From The Chopstars
Drake and 21 Savage secured the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a second week in a row. The release of Her Loss marked the biggest hip-hop debut, managing to knock Taylor Swift from #1 on the chart. However, as their momentum continues, they’ve come through with the official Chopped-Not-Slopped version.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ab-Soul & Fre$h Drop Smooth Banger “Gang’Nem”
A new album from Ab-Soul is officially on the way. Over the past few years, the demands for a new album from the TDE rapper have reached new heights. However, the recent stream of singles he’s blessed fans with since the beginning of 2022 have been promising signs of what’s to come.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled & Airbnb Recreate His Sneaker Room For New Giveaway
DJ Khaled is giving two fans a chance to sleep surrounded by his sneakers. Over the last few years, DJ Khaled has proven himself to be one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire world. He loves shoes, and he has a particular penchant for rare Air Jordans. In fact, he even has his very own Jumpman collaborations.
Comments / 0