Nathon
3d ago

People should mind there own business!!!! Let same sex marriage happen!!! I'm sure all of our life styles ain't perfect

3d ago

No we are not happy with her! Lummis is turning into a Liz Cheney! Wish we had a recall or we could impeach her! She’s is hurting Wyoming and Christianity!

vagabond
3d ago

good for her! the real world is evolving while the alternative world is stuck in a cult!

