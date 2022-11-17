ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Centre Daily

Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury

UPDATE: Corum returned to the game in the second half despite the scary moment. Throughout this season, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been one of the most dominant running backs in the country, if not the single most dominant, and he suffered a scary and concerning knee injury during Saturday afternoon’s game against Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm

A monster snowstorm has hit the Buffalo area. But that didn’t stop Bills Mafia from helping out. Bills fans have always been a spirited bunch. They famously have been a very tight-knit community. The fans have shown grace to players like Scott Norwood and showed themselves to be crazy in the past, too. Whatever you Read more... The post Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges

The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

The Bills have made it to the team facility

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY

