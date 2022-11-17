Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Centre Daily
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Giants fall hard to Detroit Lions, suffer multiple injury losses that could damage playoff hopes
As they stood inside the home locker room late Sunday afternoon, the Giants looked a lot like Monty Python’s Black Knight at the end of his epic but lopsided battle with King Arthur. They had suffered their second loss of the season at home, falling 31-18 to the Detroit...
Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury
UPDATE: Corum returned to the game in the second half despite the scary moment. Throughout this season, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been one of the most dominant running backs in the country, if not the single most dominant, and he suffered a scary and concerning knee injury during Saturday afternoon’s game against Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams back at practice for first time since torn ACL
The Detroit Lions are back in the playoff mix after three straight victories, and help for the stretch run is on its way. The Lions started rookie receiver Jameson Williams' three-week practice window Monday in hopes of getting him on the field in early December. Williams, the No. 12 pick of April's draft, tore...
Giants vs. Lions: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 11
The New York Giants (7-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-6) for a Week 11 matchup this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are three reasons for optimism entering the game. Lions defense. The Lions currently have the worst defense in the NFL. They allow a...
WZZM 13
Locked on Tigers: The future of third base in Detroit
Today we discuss the future of the third base position in the Detroit Tigers organization. With Candelario gone there are a lot of questions surrounding third base.
Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm
A monster snowstorm has hit the Buffalo area. But that didn’t stop Bills Mafia from helping out. Bills fans have always been a spirited bunch. They famously have been a very tight-knit community. The fans have shown grace to players like Scott Norwood and showed themselves to be crazy in the past, too. Whatever you Read more... The post Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges
The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Aidan Hutchinson making case for Defensive Rookie of the Year
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 31-18 win over the New York Giants and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at MetLife Stadium: Stock up DL Aidan Hutchinson: New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is still the favorite for...
Are the Detroit Pistons now more or less likely to trade Bogdanovic?
The Detroit Pistons got news yesterday that Cade Cunningham’s shin is fractured, which could require season-ending surgery. This is much worse than the original news that he was only going to be out for a week and will force the Pistons to re-evaluate how they will approach the rest of the season.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
With a victory on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the 7-2 New York Giants can inch closer to a playoff berth. They can also guarantee they will not finish the season with a double-digit loss total for the first time since 2016. Below, all the information you need to watch,...
Comments / 2