themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Rahway’s Fall Fishing Flea Market – Nov. 19

The Rahway Fall Fishing Flea Market will be held on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Thomas Church Hall, 1400 St. Georges Ave., Rahway, NJ. A wide variety of salt and fresh water fishing tackle will be on display for anglers looking for great buys. New, used, antique, custom fishing and boating items will be available to all. Door prizes will be given away every half hour which include rods, reels, tackle and much more. Food and refreshments are sponsored by St. Thomas Holy Name Society. Admission price is $5 per adult, children 12 and under are free. For show or vendor information visit fishingfleamarkets.com or call 732-381-2165.
RAHWAY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Pies in NJ

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you’re probably already stressing about what you’re going to make to chef up a perfect feast. While Thanksgiving is a cozy time to reunite with family, it can also be hectic with traveling and preparing for guests. To take some of the pressure off of you, here is a guide to the best bakeries to get Thanksgiving pie in NJ. After hours of cooking your main courses, relax and enjoy these prepared desserts that are bound to blow your loved ones away.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Good news and bad news for Montclair (On the Other Hand)

It’s a sad day for Montclair, a day I frankly never thought would arrive, a day in which faith in one of our town’s great institutions has been shaken. Still, no matter how painful it is we must force ourselves, unlike election deniers, climate change deniers and people who still refuse to get their COVID booster, to face the shocking but unavoidable truth – this column was wrong.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Abandoned gas station goes up in flames in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.No one was hurt.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Monmouth County Park System hosts bus trip to Radio City Christmas Spectacular

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Get into the spirit of the holidays by joining the Monmouth County Park System on a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular® in New York City on Friday, December 9. This unforgettable show features the high steppin’ Rockettes, a living nativity, and so much more! The bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 1:00pm and will return at approximately 10:00pm.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Renna Media

VFW #1397 Pancake Breakfast at American Legion Post 102

Come one, come all to our Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for the VFW Post #1397, which will be held at the American Legion Post 102, located at 112 West Elizabeth Ave in Linden from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Donations: Adults $7.00 / Seniors & Children $6.00/ Ages 5 & Under Free.
LINDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight

I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
HILLSIDE, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

BJ's Opens Club in Northern New Jersey

BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest club on Nov. 18 in Wayne, N.J. Located at 300 Willowbrook Mall, the new Wayne BJ’s location is less than a mile from another competing club owned by Costco Wholesale Corp. BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus"]. The latest BJ’s location...
WAYNE, NJ

