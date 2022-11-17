Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
Friday Night Football: Don Bosco Prep defeats Seton Hall Prep to advance to state semifinals
It's Friday night and New Jersey's high school football teams are battling it out on the gridiron.
With snow falling, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep dominates No. 14 Seton Hall Prep in NP-A semis
There has been no mistaking where Don Bosco Prep wanted to have this season end. The bitter taste of what happened at MetLife Stadium against its biggest rival a year ago has been on coach Dan Sabella and his players’ minds all season long.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Princeton, NJ eatery will be on ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’
One of Princeton's most loved restaurants is getting some recognition on the Food Network tonight and everyone needs to tune in!. It's official that Jammin' Crepes in Princeton, New Jersey is going to be in the spotlight tonight with Guy Fieri and Rev Run so you have to tune in and support one of Mercer County's favorite local businesses!
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Renna Media
Rahway’s Fall Fishing Flea Market – Nov. 19
The Rahway Fall Fishing Flea Market will be held on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Thomas Church Hall, 1400 St. Georges Ave., Rahway, NJ. A wide variety of salt and fresh water fishing tackle will be on display for anglers looking for great buys. New, used, antique, custom fishing and boating items will be available to all. Door prizes will be given away every half hour which include rods, reels, tackle and much more. Food and refreshments are sponsored by St. Thomas Holy Name Society. Admission price is $5 per adult, children 12 and under are free. For show or vendor information visit fishingfleamarkets.com or call 732-381-2165.
thedigestonline.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Pies in NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you’re probably already stressing about what you’re going to make to chef up a perfect feast. While Thanksgiving is a cozy time to reunite with family, it can also be hectic with traveling and preparing for guests. To take some of the pressure off of you, here is a guide to the best bakeries to get Thanksgiving pie in NJ. After hours of cooking your main courses, relax and enjoy these prepared desserts that are bound to blow your loved ones away.
Good news and bad news for Montclair (On the Other Hand)
It’s a sad day for Montclair, a day I frankly never thought would arrive, a day in which faith in one of our town’s great institutions has been shaken. Still, no matter how painful it is we must force ourselves, unlike election deniers, climate change deniers and people who still refuse to get their COVID booster, to face the shocking but unavoidable truth – this column was wrong.
Foodie Experts Choose Absolute Best Loaded Fries In All Of New Jersey
There are so many foods we have a strong passion for in New Jersey, and since we are the capital of the world when it comes to diners, fries have to be at the top of the list. Today, we are going to focus on a specific type of French Fry and where one of the premier foodie outlets in the entire nation says you can get them.
Abandoned gas station goes up in flames in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.No one was hurt.
Monmouth County Park System hosts bus trip to Radio City Christmas Spectacular
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Get into the spirit of the holidays by joining the Monmouth County Park System on a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular® in New York City on Friday, December 9. This unforgettable show features the high steppin’ Rockettes, a living nativity, and so much more! The bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 1:00pm and will return at approximately 10:00pm.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Renna Media
VFW #1397 Pancake Breakfast at American Legion Post 102
Come one, come all to our Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for the VFW Post #1397, which will be held at the American Legion Post 102, located at 112 West Elizabeth Ave in Linden from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Donations: Adults $7.00 / Seniors & Children $6.00/ Ages 5 & Under Free.
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight
I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey
BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.
Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ's Opens Club in Northern New Jersey
BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest club on Nov. 18 in Wayne, N.J. Located at 300 Willowbrook Mall, the new Wayne BJ’s location is less than a mile from another competing club owned by Costco Wholesale Corp. BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus"]. The latest BJ’s location...
Comments / 0