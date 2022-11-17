ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Raymond Blanco, former Louisiana first gentleman, dies at 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Raymond Blanco, a former coach, longtime academic administrator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and husband to the state’s first female governor, has died. He was 87. Blanco died Saturday at his home in Lafayette, The Advocate reported, citing family members. He...
LAFAYETTE, LA
SFGate

GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded defeat Monday in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. Final results from the Nov. 8 election showed La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,442 votes, or about 0.29 percentage point. That was within the 1-point margin for Loudenbeck to request a recount, but outside the quarter-point gap that would have meant a free recount. Loudenbeck conceded after county canvasses ended Monday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
UTAH STATE
SFGate

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29-32 expected. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, West. Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers -San Joaquin - Selma, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Delano-Wasco-Shafter. and...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-221230- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening, then a. chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast. wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts. less than a...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy