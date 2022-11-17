Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
WMUR.com
45 attorneys general, including NH, urge DEA to extend rules for opioid use disorder treatment
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's attorney general is joining a bi-partisan effort to allow doctors to continue using virtual visit to prescribe a drug that treats opioid use disorder. During the early days of the pandemic, the DEA allowed telehealth providers to prescribe drugs like buprenorphine. In a letter...
nhbr.com
(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes
With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
nhmagazine.com
The Faces of Affordable Housing
For more than 25 years, Sheehan Phinney has represented developers in the creation and preservation of affordable multi-family housing communities throughout New England. We consider ourselves lucky, and are grateful for the opportunity to assist our wonderful clients in their mission to bring affordable housing to New Hampshire. To our clients, thank you for allowing Sheehan Phinney be part of your mission to help build communities, create opportunities and improve the lives of so many more deserving citizens of New Hampshire. Your work is the cornerstone of our future. Without affordable, stable housing, people cannot prosper and contribute to our society. In addition, we all know that lack of affordable housing is a barrier to economic growth, because, simply put, employers need employees. Like you, we understand that the stigma and associated barriers that accompany almost every affordable housing development. Unfortunately, there are still too many people who, while they may applaud the programs in general, do not want it in their communities. Thank you again for never being deterred or stifled in your drive to create not just places to live, but homes for the residents of New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
LGBTQ+ leaders in New Hampshire respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Makeshift memorials are popping up near Colorado Springs' Club Q as a community mourns Saturday night's deadly attack. Five people were killed and 25 were hurt when a lone gunman opened fire into the LGBTQ nightclub. Police said they have the attacker in custody. Several LGBTQ...
Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
ABC6.com
Department of Health warns Rhode Islanders of Listeria outbreak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a formal advisory Friday to anyone who is at a higher risk of severe illness from Listeria. Any person over the age of 65, pregnant, or immunocompromised should not eat cheese or meat from the deli. Deli meats...
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
WMUR.com
Mapping agency based at UNH receives nearly $1 million to make broadband map
DURHAM, N.H. — State funding will help to show which parts of New Hampshire are underserved in broadband coverage. A mapping agency based at the University of New Hampshire is receiving close to $1 million from the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. NH GRANIT will map...
WMUR.com
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
WMUR.com
Rhode Island woman, her seeing-eye dog among thousands to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people have new diplomas after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, including Heather Schey and her seeing-eye dog Asher. Schey and Asher both donned regalia and crossed the stage together during one of three ceremonies held Saturday at the SNHU Arena. "This moment means...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Turnto10.com
Not every illness or injury needs a visit to the emergency room, Rhode Island doctors say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island state health and hospital leaders continue to sound the alarm with what they're calling a "quad demic" -- four health issues at the same time, overwhelming the system right now: RSV, that respiratory virus affecting mostly children, the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19, behavioral health, and the regular flu.
