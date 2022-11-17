Read full article on original website
Timothy Lynch
3d ago
who cares they're useless the Packers are absolutely useless
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish
You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
Titans' Mike Vrabel addresses coach Todd Downing's DUI arrest, declines questions about alcohol on team plane
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Todd Downing's DUI arrest Friday, saying, "We all have a great responsibility as members of this community."
Aaron Rodgers Gets Snippy When Asked About Green Bay’s Future
So maybe the question wasn’t as precise as it could be. But Aaron Rodgers decided to be snide in a post-game press conference following Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. A reporter posed a sweeping kind of question after Green Bay fell to Tennessee, 27-17, in a home...
Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion
As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday. On Friday's...
Tennessee Tribune
Titans Now in Strong Position
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Titans can enjoy some well deserved time off now after completing this week winning both at home and on the road. They followed Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium and Thursday night at historic Lambeau Field they had their best offensive performance of the season in defeating the Packers 7-3. It was Tennessee’s seventh win in its last eight games and they have a comfortable lead in the AFC South.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Yardbarker
The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos
If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
Zach Ertz in Good Spirits After Surgery
It's been a tough time for the Arizona Cardinals, but few have had it tougher than the likes of tight end Zach Ertz. Just days after celebrating his 32nd birthday, Ertz went down on the very first drive of Arizona's Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday with a knee injury.
Buffalo WATCH: Bills Mafia Helping Dawson Knox & Teammates Travel Through Blizzard
The Buffalo Bills are facing an unprecedented blizzard in Western New York ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Detroit at Ford Field. The Bills are still scheduled to fly out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, though this will be easier said than ...
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
Food Beast
Which NFL Stadium Has the Most Expensive Hot Dog?
Going to an NFL game can be costly, just ask Tom Brady. A recent study from gambling guide NJ.Bet took a look at how much it costs to eat at professional football stadiums across the country, as well as what people are eating. According to the study, hot dogs are...
CBS Sports
Bills-Browns blizzard game: Buffalo airports reopen as team is set to depart for Detroit on Saturday afternoon
Due to a blizzard that has dumped several feet of snow onto the Buffalo area, the NFL made the decision earlier this week to move Sunday's Week 11 game between the Bills and Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. While that avoided folks having to trek through the snow to Highmark Stadium, the Bills are now trying to cross a number of hurdles just to get to Detroit.
Look: Bills' Pregame Message For Lions Is Going Viral
The Buffalo Bills are squatters this weekend, with their home game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm. This will be the first of two games the Bills will play at Ford Field in the next five days. They're scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Comments / 11