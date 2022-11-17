ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings

The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

'Boy, what a game': Oakland turns away EMU, Emoni Bates in OT thriller

Rochester — Trey Townsend has had his fair share of growing pains at Oakland, particularly late in games. But when his number was called over and over and over again Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena, Townsend, the redshirt sophomore from Oxford, delivered over and over and over again as Oakland squeaked out a thrilling, 92-90 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.
ROCHESTER, MI
MLive.com

Top Ann Arbor-area girls swimming performances at 2022 state finals

For the third year in a row, Ann Arbor Pioneer’s girls swimming team brought home a Division 1 state championship over the weekend. The Pioneers were dominant once again as they completed the 3-peat and clinched the program’s 19 state title overall, second to only East Grand Rapids, who also won its 25th state title on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball survives overtime to beat Ohio

ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan football team will try to take down Ohio State on Saturday. The men’s basketball team got all it could handle from Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines survived the Bobcats in overtime at Crisler Center, 70-66, to avoid a second straight disappointing defeat. Hunter...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

EGR, Pioneer and Marian pull away for 2022 girls swim and dive state titles

The 2022 Michigan high school girls swimming and diving state finals featured a plethora of powerhouse programs and a star-studded cast of athletes, as the best aquatic athletes in the Lower Pennisula battled for state supremacy. Ann Arbor Pioneer clinched its third consecutive Division 1 team state championship by tallying...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Underwood’s 2-point conversion gives Belleville 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in semifinals

NOVI -- When Bryce Underwood walked into Novi High School’s football stadium on Friday night, everyone knew who he was. A sophomore quarterback for Belleville, Underwood is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent who holds a five-star rating. He has led a Belleville offense that has been virtually unstoppable ever since he began starting as a freshman and led the Tigers to a state title last season.
BELLEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage

The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI

