Detroit News
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell not suspended by MHSAA, but 'review ongoing'
Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl told The Detroit News on Saturday afternoon that it has not suspended Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell for the rest of the postseason and the entire 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule, at least for now.
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
Detroit News
UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball team preaches patience amid shaky early-season moments
ANN ARBOR -- As Juwan Howard likes to say, a team can learn after a loss or a win. One is much preferred over the other, however, so it’s important to note, especially on the heels of a 25-point loss to Arizona State, that Michigan won on Sunday night.
Detroit News
'Boy, what a game': Oakland turns away EMU, Emoni Bates in OT thriller
Rochester — Trey Townsend has had his fair share of growing pains at Oakland, particularly late in games. But when his number was called over and over and over again Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena, Townsend, the redshirt sophomore from Oxford, delivered over and over and over again as Oakland squeaked out a thrilling, 92-90 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.
Detroit King football dominates Mason in Division 3 semifinal 52-17
WESTLAND, Mich. — In the Division 3 state semifinal matchup between Detroit Martin Luther King and Mason, it was all Detroit King Crusaders as they dominated Mason to cruise to a 52-17 win to secure their second-straight state championship appearance at Ford Field. The first half consisted of a ...
MLive.com
Top Ann Arbor-area girls swimming performances at 2022 state finals
For the third year in a row, Ann Arbor Pioneer’s girls swimming team brought home a Division 1 state championship over the weekend. The Pioneers were dominant once again as they completed the 3-peat and clinched the program’s 19 state title overall, second to only East Grand Rapids, who also won its 25th state title on Saturday.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media in his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor. The No. 3 Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 19-17 win over Illinois. U-M will take on No. 2 Ohio State in the annual rivalry game on...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball survives overtime to beat Ohio
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan football team will try to take down Ohio State on Saturday. The men’s basketball team got all it could handle from Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines survived the Bobcats in overtime at Crisler Center, 70-66, to avoid a second straight disappointing defeat. Hunter...
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
MLive.com
EGR, Pioneer and Marian pull away for 2022 girls swim and dive state titles
The 2022 Michigan high school girls swimming and diving state finals featured a plethora of powerhouse programs and a star-studded cast of athletes, as the best aquatic athletes in the Lower Pennisula battled for state supremacy. Ann Arbor Pioneer clinched its third consecutive Division 1 team state championship by tallying...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN
Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
votebeat.org
After Michigan students clog campus polling places, university and election officials look for a better way
The onslaught of first-time student voters who overwhelmed polling places at Michigan’s two largest universities on Election Day has officials looking for ways to avoid such severe backups in future elections. An unprecedented hundreds of students at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and at Michigan State University...
MLive.com
Underwood’s 2-point conversion gives Belleville 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in semifinals
NOVI -- When Bryce Underwood walked into Novi High School’s football stadium on Friday night, everyone knew who he was. A sophomore quarterback for Belleville, Underwood is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent who holds a five-star rating. He has led a Belleville offense that has been virtually unstoppable ever since he began starting as a freshman and led the Tigers to a state title last season.
fox2detroit.com
Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage
The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
