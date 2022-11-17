ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
Stuff the Van Toy Drive partnering with Casper Christmas Parade

CASPER, Wyo. — The Central Wyoming Chamber Foundation and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering with Townsquare and the Wyoming Food for Thought Project for the annual Stuff the Van Toy Drive, presented by Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia. This year, the toy drive is also partnering...
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
Kelly Walsh JROTC celebrates Marine Corps birthday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Nov. 10, the United States Marine Corps celebrated 247 years. Today, the Kelly Walsh High School Marine JROTC marked the occasion with a Birthday Ball. “I think it’s important to recognize dates like this because for years and years these people sacrificed their lives for this country,” JROTC cadet Tyanna Montgomery said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot to help make sure we have our freedoms as U.S. citizens.”
Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
Scholarship in memory of former accounting instructor established

A scholarship has been established in memory of beloved Casper College accounting instructor Michael Sarvey. The Michael H. Sarvey Accounting Scholarship is open to all Casper College accounting majors with a 2.0 or higher GPA, enrolled in six or more credit hours, and Wyoming residents. In addition, financial need will also be considered. The scholarship will be given out annually.
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
