Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting ‘Holiday on the Homestead’ as it celebrates 20th anniversary in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will host its annual “Holiday on the Homestead” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with everything from live music to model trains to hand-dipped chocolates from the Dutch oven to a gingerbread house competition. “Holiday...
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice hosting ‘Tree of Love’ ceremony for people to remember loved ones
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be hosting its annual “Tree of Love” ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 319 S. Wilson St. The “Tree of Love” is a way for people to remember loved ones who have died. People can add special tree ornaments to the Tree of Love.
oilcity.news
La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. That is, as long as everywhere you go consists of various parts of Downtown Casper and Conwell Park, across the street from Banner Wyoming Medical Center. That's because Conwell Park is home to a cacophony of Christmas lights as...
oilcity.news
Stuff the Van Toy Drive partnering with Casper Christmas Parade
CASPER, Wyo. — The Central Wyoming Chamber Foundation and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering with Townsquare and the Wyoming Food for Thought Project for the annual Stuff the Van Toy Drive, presented by Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia. This year, the toy drive is also partnering...
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser
Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles. More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display. The...
msuexponent.com
Casper’s downtown Christmas tree
The event, now in its 25th year, is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Conwell Park in central Casper. The park will be lit an hour later.
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Bit by broken bit: Artist helping 307 Skate Park and Youth Center breathe new life into Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — An artist and skateboarder who grew up in Casper is showing work made from broken bits of boards collected from around the world at the Bourgeois Pig in downtown Casper, 114 W. 2nd St. Conor Mullen is donating all the money raised through the sale of...
oilcity.news
Kelly Walsh JROTC celebrates Marine Corps birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Nov. 10, the United States Marine Corps celebrated 247 years. Today, the Kelly Walsh High School Marine JROTC marked the occasion with a Birthday Ball. “I think it’s important to recognize dates like this because for years and years these people sacrificed their lives for this country,” JROTC cadet Tyanna Montgomery said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot to help make sure we have our freedoms as U.S. citizens.”
oilcity.news
Casper native driving ‘Rat Attack’ with ‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ returning to Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The “Toughest Monster Truck Tour” will be back in Casper again on Saturday, Feb. 11, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 25, the Ford Wyoming Center announced Monday. “As always, our entire crew really enjoys bringing our event to Casper and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper high school, middle school students awarded at National FFA Convention
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Natrona County High School and CY Middle School students earned recognition at the National FFA Convention, the Natrona County School District said in a Nov. 17 press release. Bridger Haigler and Lorelai Wolfe finished seventh in the nation in the Division II Animal...
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
caspercollege.edu
Scholarship in memory of former accounting instructor established
A scholarship has been established in memory of beloved Casper College accounting instructor Michael Sarvey. The Michael H. Sarvey Accounting Scholarship is open to all Casper College accounting majors with a 2.0 or higher GPA, enrolled in six or more credit hours, and Wyoming residents. In addition, financial need will also be considered. The scholarship will be given out annually.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
cowboystatedaily.com
K2 Radio Gets Hacked, Sends Out Numerous Pro-Hitler And Other Anti-Semitic Alerts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Casper radio station is apologizing for a number of anti-semitic alerts it sent out to its mobile subscribers Wednesday morning. In a message to its readers on Facebook, K2 Radio announced that their “system was breached and a number of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Comments / 0