Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
iheart.com
Law Enforcement Searches For Omaha Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha. They say 29-year old Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his place of employment. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed. He was sentenced to...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served one after the other.
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
Good samaritans helped hold suspect after attempted kidnapping, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of good samaritans helped keep an Oklahoma man from leaving a Downtown Lincoln parking garage on Saturday after he attempted to kidnap a woman, police say. Around 2:20 a.m., a 20-year-old woman ran from a parking garage looking for help after she says...
Planned recreation area has Nebraska builders standing at the ready
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new recreation area between Omaha and Lincoln, which could add nearly $2 billion to the local economy, has local builders chomping at the bit. Members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association say they’re ready to help get the project across the finish line.
Omaha Housing Authority gives update on South Omaha development project
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After receiving a grant of $50,000,000, the Omaha Housing Authority (OHA)- alongside other local organizations- will soon start revitalizing the Southside Terrace Apartments and the Indian Hill Neighborhood. Which means residents that live in the Southside Terrace Apartments will soon need to relocate, and not by...
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for a missing woman. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Saturday night at 11 p.m. Allen is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on her...
Vandalism Cases May Be Linked To Social Media Challenge
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–A social media challenge apparently has prompted some younger kids or teens to go out and vandalize fences to at least four southeast Lincoln homes over the weekend. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News vinyl fences were damaged by jumping through and damaging the pickets...
