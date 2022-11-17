WRBL Puppy Picks: Chief

WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you “WRBL Puppy Picks.”

Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home.

In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week.

This week we have a 7-and-a-half-year-old named Chief who happens to love strawberries.

Kathryn Genova with the Humane Society of Harris County says Chief has some pretty compelling qualities.

“He’s housebroken. He is the goofiest boy, loves his food, thinks with his stomach…” said Genova. “He also is a water dog. He absolutely loves the wading pool.”

Chief has an important decision to make as the Kentucky Wildcats take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

As Genova says, the goofy boy thinks with his stomach — who did his gut pick?

For a dog, Chief sure loves some Wild cats as he picks Kentucky to win out this upcoming Saturday.

To give this strawberry-lover a forever home, call the Humane Society of Harris County at (706) 582-3007.

