ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

WRBL Puppy Picks: Chief

By Rex Castillo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42m8ze_0jEvtkPA00

WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you “WRBL Puppy Picks.”

Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home.

In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week.

This week we have a 7-and-a-half-year-old named Chief who happens to love strawberries.

Kathryn Genova with the Humane Society of Harris County says Chief has some pretty compelling qualities.

“He’s housebroken. He is the goofiest boy, loves his food, thinks with his stomach…” said Genova. “He also is a water dog. He absolutely loves the wading pool.”

Chief has an important decision to make as the Kentucky Wildcats take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

As Genova says, the goofy boy thinks with his stomach — who did his gut pick?

For a dog, Chief sure loves some Wild cats as he picks Kentucky to win out this upcoming Saturday.

To give this strawberry-lover a forever home, call the Humane Society of Harris County at (706) 582-3007.

To find more puppy picks and football predictions, visit our News 3 Sports page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Paws Humane Society waives adoption fees for Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, animal shelter is offering an early Black Friday special. Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adoption fees are waived for animals six months and older. The shelter’s hours during this timeframe are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Although adoption fees are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
247Sports

In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Dry start to week before showers arrive late Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak high pressure built in across the southeast for the short term as our weather pattern trends wetter by the end of the week. Temperatures quickly rebound and return close to average for Tuesday and close to 70 by midweek and for Thanksgiving Day.  A closed cut off low will move […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges

UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man convicted on U.S. Capitol Riot charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. At the […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular to be much smaller this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, spectators gather at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus to enjoy The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular. The Christmas light display will be back this year, but it will be much smaller than it was previous years. “I did reduce it tremendously,” said Jerry Ludy, who is in charge of the light show. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WYFF4.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Morning clouds with afternoon sun

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds continue to stream into the southeast throughout the remainder of your evening and into the overnight. Our southern counties might see a light passing shower, but otherwise remain overcast and slightly warmer as the clouds will act as an insulator tonight keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy