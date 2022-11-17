Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Man arrested Wednesday charged with helping fugitive Joshua Crook elude police
CASPER, Wyo. — Amid the prolonged law enforcement operation in west Casper on Wednesday, a man was arrested and charged with hindering police efforts to apprehend Joshua Crook, a wanted fugitive. Billy Daniel Martin, 32, was charged Thursday in Natrona County Circuit Court with two felonies: accessory after the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
oilcity.news
Mills woman charged with grand theft, altering checks, opening fraudulent loans in two felony cases
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills woman pleaded not guilty to felony theft and forgery charges in Natrona County District Court this week after police say she repeatedly altered and deposited checks written to her by clients she’d cleaned for. Heather Jo Schmaltz, 43, is charged with the theft...
oilcity.news
AMBER Alert canceled; 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona
CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in FBI custody, according to Casper...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs
CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud & Forgery
A Casper man allegedly stole a credit card and made two transactions in the amount of $1500 at the Derby Club on September 21st. Shaun M. Kiser, 36, appeared in court for initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon. Kiser is charged with a felony for unlawful use of a credit card...
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
oilcity.news
Casper native driving ‘Rat Attack’ with ‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ returning to Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The “Toughest Monster Truck Tour” will be back in Casper again on Saturday, Feb. 11, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 25, the Ford Wyoming Center announced Monday. “As always, our entire crew really enjoys bringing our event to Casper and...
county17.com
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash impacting traffic on Highway 220 near Casper Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation says a crash is impacting traffic on State Highway 220 near Casper on Thursday afternoon. A travel lane is blocked at milepost 101.3, WYDOT said. “Expect delays.”. The alert was posted at 1:26 p.m. The alert does not indicate a...
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
oilcity.news
National gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving; Natrona County seeing prices under $3
CASPER, Wyo. — The nation’s average gas price fell for the second straight week, this time down 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64. Natrona County’s average price fell 22 cents from last week as local gas stations started offering regular gasoline for less than $3 per gallon.
Comments / 0