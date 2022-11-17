Read full article on original website
Suffolk deputy police commissioner: No credible threats in the county in wake of Colorado shooting
Police and other leaders say patrols will be stepped up at all LGBTQ+ locations.
Nassau County Police Vehicle Fatally Strikes Man In Uniondale
An investigation is underway after an unmarked Nassau County Police vehicle fatally struck a 46-year-old man. The crash happened in Uniondale at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department said. The police vehicle struck the man while he was attempting to cross south on Front...
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Department of Education employee, 53, arrested on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Friday night on the East Shore, police detailed. Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, was arrested within the confines of the 122nd precinct for petit larceny just after 3 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. Police told the Advance/SILive.com Dimaio...
News 12
Bodycam video released after former Caldwell councilman calls police on child spraying lanternflies
Police have released bodycam video after a former Caldwell councilman called police on a young girl spraying lanternflies in the community. In previously released 911 audio, Gordon Lawshe can be heard telling dispatchers "there's a little black woman... walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence. I don't know what she's doing but scares me, though."
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
Huntington man who attacked LIRR conductor receives first-ever ban from MTA
Huntington native Michael Harewood pleaded guilty this week to sexually attacking a Long Island Rail Road conductor.
Long Island’s LGBTQ community on high alert following Club Q slaying in Colorado
LGBTQ leaders on Long Island are speaking out about the deadly shooting that occurred in a Colorado Springs gay night club.
'Put Lives At Risk': Nassau County Dentist, Town Worker Charged In Opioid Prescription Scheme
A Long Island dentist is among two people facing charges for allegedly selling opioid prescriptions to people without a medical need. Farmingdale resident Jason DiBlasi, age 49, who owns a dental office in Massapequa, was arraigned on 113 counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner or pharmacist in Nassau County Court Friday, Nov. 18.
Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather. The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
Yonkers man charged in assault demands apology from Westchester DA; says he’s not a gang member
The coalition says Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah lumped Peter Thompson in with gang members during her investigation of an assault, which is hurting his career prospects.
Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
DA Bragg won't prosecute nurse accused of killing husband
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he will not prosecute an Upper West Side nurse in the murder of her husband.Tracy McCarter was arrested in March of 2020, accused of fatally stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife.READ MORE: Protesters rally for Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering husband, ask Manhattan DA to drop all chargesSupporters called for those charges to be dropped, saying McCarter is a victim of domestic violence and was defending herself.After a review of the evidence, Bragg says he found reasonable doubt to support a second-degree murder conviction.
Investigators are requesting information from the public for 4 unsolved homicides
Police believe witnesses saw something in each of the cases and investigators want to make sure they speak to anyone who has information to help close the cases.
Lindenhurst Deli Shut Down After Clerk Sells Alcohol To Minor, Police Say
A Long Island deli has been shut down and a clerk is facing charges after he allegedly sold alcohol to a minor during a police investigation. Abodhaibah Ebrahim, age 43, of Lindenhurst, was arrested Friday, Nov. 18, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police. Police said Ebrahim was working as...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
50-Year-Old Set Fire To Nassau Community College Gym With People Inside, Police Say
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson at a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. Robert Iannone, of Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of arson, Nassau County Police said. Investigators were called to Nassau Community College in Uniondale...
Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources.
