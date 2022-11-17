Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Recalling The Absolute Worst (And Best) Things Someone Has Ever Said To Them, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"Hearing that from her before she died... I can't ever let myself forget that."
WTNH.com
Buyer beware: These 11 toys were recalled, but they still might be sold online
(KDVR) — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part? These toys may still be available to purchase. The 37th edition of the group’s Trouble in...
Comments / 0