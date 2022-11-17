Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Champaign Police Lieutenant earns special honors over weekend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that Lt. Gregory Manzana received special honors last Friday. Lt. Manzana gradated from a ten-week program at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff, which was hosted in Florence, Ky. As Vice President of his class, he coordinated a legacy […]
Champaign-Urbana Junior League host Festival of Trees
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Have you ever wanted to put your Christmas tree skills to the test? The Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign was full of Christmas trees hand crafted and ready to be auctioned off. Dozens of people showed up for the 27th anniversary of Junior League of Champaign-Urbana’s Festival of Trees on Sunday. […]
Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
Faith in our community: Restoration Urban Ministries
Restoration Urban Ministries is providing a loving and safe Christian environment for homeless or nearly homeless individuals and families. Ervin Williams, Founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, shares what they’re doing to restore faith in our community.
Bailey Street in Champaign to close Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — American Dowell Signs will close Bailey Street between Walnut Street and Market Street beginning Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. The closure will happen in order to facilitate sign removal at 17 E. University. During the closure, access will be maintained to all local properties. The City of Champaign encourages motorists to […]
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Hunter’s Haven introducing kids to archery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — While many are gearing up for deer hunting season, others find themselves in the hunting store for a different reason — archery. Matt Stacher, archery coach, got involved after he started working at Hunter’s Haven in Champaign about 11 years ago. Then, he decided he wanted to spread his passion to […]
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
Crime Stoppers seeking help in 2014 murder investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is continue to work on cold cases, asking this week for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened in 2014. The murder happened on Aug. 9, 2014, in the area of Springfield Avenue and Neil Street. Crime Stoppers...
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
Data shows increase in Champaign Co. travel, tourism
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Recent data shows a significant increase in travel and tourism in Champaign County in 2021, bringing a strong positive economic impact to the community. Visit Champaign County reported that in 2021, travel and tourism supported 4,171 jobs, a 14.2% increase, generating $133.4 million in payroll, a 21.4% increase. A total of […]
Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area
There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
New federal rule creates challenges in filling Urbana public works positions
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Urbana Public Works is looking to fill open positions across its department. All of the positions end up helping drive snow plows in the winter months. But, a new federal requirement is making the hiring process challenging. Vince Gustafson, deputy director for operations with Urbana Public Works, said they used to […]
Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton catches fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire officials responded to a fire at Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton early Monday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road after reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Upon arrival, crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Volunteers, social service group prepares food baskets for families this Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. – The Northeast Community Fund and volunteers from ADM are making sure people struggling with food insecurity have food for Thanksgiving. “I feel like everyone should be able to know where their next meals are coming from,” Jaylyn Harris, a customer support supervisor at ADM, said. “I think we all want to make […]
“One-stop shopping”: organizations pass out winter gear
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Patience Dupree was one of the hundreds waiting in line for over an hour at Garden Hills Elementary School in Champaign on Saturday, all in anticipation of the goods we need over the holiday season. 21 organizations came together all working toward the same goal — helping and supporting families throughout […]
