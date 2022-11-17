ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

Water main repairs finished in Lower Paxton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The repairs for the water main in Lower Paxton have been completed. The water main break in Lower Paxton has not been fixed yet but will possibly be fixed in the next few hours. According to Veolia Water company, the repairs have...
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Cumberland Valley beats out Hershey in bid to host State Championships over the weekend

High School teams across Pennsylvania competing for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state title were at a new location this year, Cumberland Valley High School. In years prior, the games were held in Hershey. However, PIAA Assistance Executive Director, Jennifer Grassel said during the Request for Proposal bid process,...
HERSHEY, PA

