Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
How the Right to Marriage Act would help protect same-sex marriage in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After the U.S. Supreme Court issued it’s ruling on the Dobbs case, overturning a women’s constitutional right to an abortion, the constitutional right of same-sex marriage came into question. However, the Right to Marriage Act looks to codify the federal government and...
local21news.com
Water main repairs finished in Lower Paxton
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The repairs for the water main in Lower Paxton have been completed. The water main break in Lower Paxton has not been fixed yet but will possibly be fixed in the next few hours. According to Veolia Water company, the repairs have...
local21news.com
Cumberland Valley beats out Hershey in bid to host State Championships over the weekend
High School teams across Pennsylvania competing for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state title were at a new location this year, Cumberland Valley High School. In years prior, the games were held in Hershey. However, PIAA Assistance Executive Director, Jennifer Grassel said during the Request for Proposal bid process,...
Comments / 0