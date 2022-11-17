Read full article on original website
WHSV
Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the home stretch to get donations to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving. The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as many turkeys and canned goods as possible for those in need. Golfers spent the weekend...
WHSV
The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Delicious Food, Holiday Drinks, & Special Discount
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour is getting into the holiday spirit with new drinks. Plus, the menu is chocked full of delicious options. Emily got to see all the mouth-watering food and she has the key to getting 15% off if you go!
NBC 29 News
Ninth annual turkey giveaway comes to Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 19, a turkey giveaway in Charlottesville will ensure everyone who needs but maybe can’t afford the holiday bird will get one. People can show up at Tonsler Park at noon for a group bike ride followed by the turkeys for all at 3:00pm.
WJLA
Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week
(WSET) — Sheetz is making a move that will give drivers something to be very thankful for: one kind of gas sold for only for $1.99. Starting November 21, Sheetz announced that Unleaded 88 gas will be $1.99 per gallon to buy at any of the 386 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88.
cbs19news
Boar's Head kicks off Winter Wander
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the sun went down, the Christmas lights came on. Boar's Head resort hosted their opening night for Winter Wander after a great turnout last year. “Nearly 40 thousand people attended last year, and we’re expecting over 60 thousand through the gates this year,” said...
WHSV
Waynesboro announces $48,000 in grants, business training class
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - – Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business by September 30, 2023 can participate in Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne (GWMW) training and start-up grant competition to be eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. GWMW is a free business training program designed...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Friday night fire causes $190,000 in damage, displaces family
A Friday night fire in Harrisonburg caused $190,000 in damage and displaced a family of five. There was one injury associated with the fire – with a firefighter needing treatment for a minor medical issue, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. One adult male home at the time of...
wsvaonline.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Culpeper's Christmas Tree Lighting 2022
Culpeper turned out in the blistery Sunday weather to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols. There were even Santa and Mrs. Claus sightings!
NBC 29 News
Remote Area Medical hosting free pop-up clinic in Fishersville, Va.
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and health care to community members in and around the Fishersville area. Remote Area Medical clinic coordinator Michael Mayes says that throughout the entire United States there are many...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
WSET
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2
STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
cbs19news
One hurt, several displaced by Albemarle County house fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in southern Albemarle County on Friday afternoon. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, units responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road. An...
WHSV
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Iron & Ale is back open after holding a memorial Friday for Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners who was killed in a shooting at the restaurant last week. As of Saturday, the restaurant has re-opened. In a statement, Iron & Ale said...
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
