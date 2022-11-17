ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta park to get makeover and memorial

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQwg5_0jEvtCaa00

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The planning for Fleming Park improvements has taken years but this week it has been given the go- ahead.

“I think that will definitely be welcome to that community so anything we can do to improve and make sure our facilities are getting used to their fullest extent I think it’s good move,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Fleming Park hasn’t been used to its fullest in four years, now comes this five point three-million-dollar makeover, there will be improvements to the community center, and swimming pool.

And a 75-thousand-dollar memorial to Malquan Robinson the 12 year who died after touching an electrified fence four years ago.

“This will be a memorial in honor of Melquan Robinson that will be stationary at that particular site, for years to come unfortunate how we got there but again I think this is the right thing to do,” said Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell.

The four ball fields at Fleming will be removed, and only two will be built back, and they will be for high school age players, this has the city looking to partner with next door Butler High School.

“I don’t see it as a rental type of agreement maybe more so a partnership where they take on some of the maintenance, ongoing maintenance at this particular site,” said Director McDowell.

The Fleming Park makeover is on its way but not soon enough for some commissioners.

“We can always talk about how COVID held this process up but in reality, it’s far too slow,” said Commissioner Garrett.

Work is expected to begin next summer with the first phase getting rid of the old ball fields and buildings in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

May Park opens up as warming center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “May Park is one of those places that we’ve adopted as our home for our warming shelters.” It’s the second time this week, May Park Community Center opened their doors.  “The good thing is that there is a need and that need is being fulfilled,” Commissioner Jordan Johnson said. Guests are given […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Chick-fil-A Supply establishing distribution center in Lexington County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Man Murdered in Richmond County

A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Death investigation underway in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Family seeking help in search for missing Belvedere man

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of a missing Belvedere man is asking for the public’s help in locating him. 52-year-old Kenneth Dale Williams was reported missing Sunday night, November 20th, by his family after not hearing from him for three days, according to a Missing Persons report filed with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Williams […]
BELVEDERE, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closures in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond Co. Board of Elections agrees to hold early voting on Sunday

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Board of Election members met Monday morning to decide whether to allow voters in the county to head to the polls the weekend before the special election. Members voted to hold early voting on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27th. Related Stories: Runoff expected in Richmond County School’s District 2 race […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy