roselawgroupreporter.com
As the Colorado River is stretched thin by drought, can the 100-year-old rules that divide it still work?
PINEDALE, Wyo. — Cowboy Michael Klaren heaved hay bales onto his wagon, climbed aboard and urged his two workhorses to drag it across a meadow, the ground spongy with the meltwater from a snowstorm. Wet boots had raised his spirits on this March morning, as had two wet cow...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Amber Martines near Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Amber writes: “Friday (18 Nov 22) morning sunrise captured as the fog was clearing. This pillar turned into a sundog. I was hoping would also turn into a halo, but the fog cleared up before it could do so. I love the beautiful sunrise surprises we get all year long. This one was particularly amazing.”
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Will Try Again To Be First State With Own ‘Holy Grail’ Stable Token
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers will try again to become the first state in the nation with its own stable token, along with a chance at billions in revenue if the Cowboy State can market itself successfully as a highly trusted first-mover. “As we...
oilcity.news
Casper native driving ‘Rat Attack’ with ‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ returning to Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The “Toughest Monster Truck Tour” will be back in Casper again on Saturday, Feb. 11, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 25, the Ford Wyoming Center announced Monday. “As always, our entire crew really enjoys bringing our event to Casper and...
oilcity.news
Helicopter crew to fit 130 Wyoming Range deer with GPS collars; herd has estimated 30K deer
CASPER, Wyo. — A professional wildlife capture crew working out of a helicopter will conduct capture and collaring of 130 deer from the Wyoming Range herd on Dec. 1–2, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “This effort is part of a new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser
Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles. More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display. The...
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
oilcity.news
Windy, mainly sunny Thanksgiving week in store for Casper; 30% chance for snow Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect windy conditions this Thanksgiving week with mainly sunny skies and a chance for snow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, the high is forecast near 43 degrees with sunny conditions and wind gusts of up...
oilcity.news
Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
WATCH: Breathtaking Elk Migration In Northern Bighorn Mountains
Herds of many different kinds of animals have been gathering and moving. But it wasn't until this latest push of cold air and the snow that came with it that the elk of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming decided it was time to move. The video below was posted by...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs
CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
2022 Wyoming High School Football All-State Awards
The all-state football honors for the 2022 season have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association. These awards are voted on by head coaches across the state. To be considered for all-state football honors, a player must have been named first-team all-conference. Each classification has a specified number of players that receive all-state.
