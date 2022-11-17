ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Amber Martines near Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Amber writes: “Friday (18 Nov 22) morning sunrise captured as the fog was clearing. This pillar turned into a sundog. I was hoping would also turn into a halo, but the fog cleared up before it could do so. I love the beautiful sunrise surprises we get all year long. This one was particularly amazing.”
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition

CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
Y95 COUNTRY

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
K2 Radio

Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
oilcity.news

Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs

CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
WyoPreps

2022 Wyoming High School Football All-State Awards

The all-state football honors for the 2022 season have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association. These awards are voted on by head coaches across the state. To be considered for all-state football honors, a player must have been named first-team all-conference. Each classification has a specified number of players that receive all-state.
