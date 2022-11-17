Kings take three of a possible eight points on the road last week, head home for two of the three games this week. The Kings endured a four-game divisional road trip this past week, playing four games in six days. The trip accumulated 2,618 miles traveled across the four cities and two counties. On the week, the Kings went 1-2-1, picking up three of a possible eight points. With these four divisional games in the books, the Kings record against the Pacific Division now sits at 1-4-1.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO