Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/21
Kings take three of a possible eight points on the road last week, head home for two of the three games this week. The Kings endured a four-game divisional road trip this past week, playing four games in six days. The trip accumulated 2,618 miles traveled across the four cities and two counties. On the week, the Kings went 1-2-1, picking up three of a possible eight points. With these four divisional games in the books, the Kings record against the Pacific Division now sits at 1-4-1.
NHL
Devils hold off Oilers for 13th straight win
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils won their 13th straight game, 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on Monday. Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist, Nico Hischier had three assists and Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils (16-3-0), who matched the longest winning streak in their history (13 from Feb. 26-March 23, 2001). Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves to win his ninth consecutive decision.
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
NHL
Kahkonen makes 37 saves, Sharks defeat Senators
SAN JOSE -- Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on Monday. Five players scored for the Sharks (7-11-3), who lost their previous two games but pulled away with three goals in the second period. Luke Kunin had three assists.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Hurricanes
WINNIPEG - A familiar face returns to Winnipeg tonight as the Jets close out a three-game home stand. Paul Stastny, who played 146 regular season games in a Jets jersey, comes into the Manitoba capital with his new squad - the Carolina Hurricanes - with both teams trying to get back in the win column.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
NHL
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
Jets overcome late rally to beat Hurricanes in overtime
WINNIPEG - Mikey Eyssimont called Monday night the best night of his life. He scored his first National Hockey League goal, the Winnipeg Jets were winning, and then the Carolina Hurricanes tried to take it all away from him. The Jets built a 3-0 lead through the first 55:12 of...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Pinto, Power among best in Atlantic Division
Senators forward leads in goals; Sabres defenseman tops in ice time. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
Flyers present young cancer survivor with 'Press Pass'
PHILADELPHIA -- Cameron Wakeley got a special kind of press pass to see the Philadelphia Flyers play the Calgary Flames on Monday. Wakeley and his family were honored as part of the Flyers Press Pass program, which provides a special night at a game for families dealing with cancer. Cameron...
NHL
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
Comments / 0